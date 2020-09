Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2019

Over 824 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers and research analysts took part in the voting which concluded on 12 July. In total, over 4,004 votes were received for publically listed companies across 12 markets in Asia.

The results recognise 153 companies as being the most outstanding for their sectors and in their market.

Overall winners by market

Market Company China Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Hong Kong Galaxy Entertainment Group India Tata Consultancy Services Indonesia Astra International Korea Samsung Electronics Malaysia Bermaz Auto Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication The Philippines Globe Telecom Singapore DBS Taiwan TSMC Thailand Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Vietnam FPT

Winners by sector in each market