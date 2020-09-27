Leaders for Women Survey 2020
Asiamoney’s Leaders for Women survey recognises the banks that have done the most to encourage women in the workplace across Asia’s financial markets
Asiamoney asked banks across the region to self-report the percentage of women employees they have across their bank; the percentage of women they have at two levels of seniority – managing director and above, or the equivalent level, and vice president or equivalent – and the percentage of women they hired in their most recent graduate intake.
The numbers for each bank represent their percentage of women employees, managing directors, vice presidents and recent graduate hires they have across Asia. This includes the specific country results, which have used the pan-Asian representation of women at banks that are headquartered in each country, rather than limiting the data only to employees within that country.
Asiamoney got data from nearly 60 banks. We used the most recent figures given by the banks, with the oldest data coming from the end of 2019. The numbers were rounded up or down to the nearest percentage point, with half percents rounded up.
The data in China was supplemented by information from banks’ public reports.
Asia
ASIA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE
Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff
|International banks
|%
|Asian banks
|%
|HSBC
|57%
|Techombank
|72%
|Standard Chartered
|52%
|Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri)
|70%
|Bank of America
|50%
|Siam Commercial Bank
|70%
|BNP Paribas
|50%
|Bank of the Philippine Islands
|69%
|Citi
|50%
|Security Bank
|68%
|Commerzbank
|48%
|Philippine National Bank
|66%
|Credit Agricole CIB
|46%
|AmBank
|62%
|Credit Suisse
|44%
|Union Bank of the Philippines
|62%
|Deutsche Bank
|41%
|Fubon Financial Holdings
|61%
|Morgan Stanley
|41%
|Postal Savings Bank of China
|61%
|United Overseas Bank
|61%
ASIA - SENIOR MANAGEMENT
Ranking by percentage of women in senior management
|International banks
|%
|Asian banks
|%
|HSBC
|35%
|Security Bank
|58%
|Standard Chartered
|30%
|TDBM
|58%
|BNP Paribas
|29%
|Hang Seng Bank
|56%
|Bank of America
|28%
|Bank of the Philippine Islands
|52%
|Credit Suisse
|28%
|CB Bank
|50%
|Deutsche Bank
|28%
|CIMB
|43%
|Citi
|25%
|Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri)
|42%
|Commerzbank
|22%
|First Metro Investment Corp
|41%
|Credit Agricole CIB
|18%
|OCBC
|41%
|Morgan Stanley
|17%
|Maybank
|39%
ASIA - VICE-PRESIDENTS
Ranking by percentage of VPs that are women
|International banks
|%
|Asian banks
|%
|Credit Agricole CIB
|56%
|Philippine National Bank
|53%
|Citi
|39%
|Union Bank of the Philippines
|53%
|Morgan Stanley
|31%
|Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri)
|51%
|First Metro Investment Corp
|50%
|United Overseas Bank
|50%
|Maybank
|47%
|CB Bank
|46%
|DBS
|45%
|AmBank
|44%
|CIMB
|44%
ASIA - GRADUATE HIRES
Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women
|International banks
|%
|Asian banks
|%
|HSBC
|62%
|First Metro Investment Corp
|100%
|BNP Paribas
|50%
|HDBank
|99%
|Citi
|50%
|Bank of the Philippine Islands
|74%
|Bank of America
|46%
|Fubon Financial Holdings
|70%
|Morgan Stanley
|44%
|Security Bank
|69%
|Standard Chartered
|41%
|Philippine National Bank
|63%
|Credit Suisse
|40%
|Maybank
|60%
|Deutsche Bank
|37%
|TDBM
|59%
|Bank Rakyat Indonesia
|58%
|United Overseas Bank
|58%
China
CHINA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE
Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff
|Banks
|%
|Postal Savings Bank of China
|61%
|Bank of China
|57%
|China Everbright Bank
|56%
|Ping An Bank
|56%
|Bank of Communications
|54%
|China Construction Bank
|54%
|China Merchants Bank
|54%
Indonesia
INDONESIA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE
Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff
|Banks
|%
|Bank Danamon
|52%
|Bank Rakyat Indonesia
|31%
INDONESIA - GRADUATE HIRES
Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women
|Banks
|%
|Bank Rakyat Indonesia
|58%
|Bank Danamon
|56%
Malaysia
MALAYSIA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE
Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff
|Banks
|%
|AmBank
|62%
|CIMB
|56%
|Maybank
|55%
MALAYSIA - SENIOR MANAGEMENT
Ranking by percentage of women in senior management
|Banks
|%
|CIMB
|43%
|Maybank
|39%
|AmBank
|23%
MALAYSIA - VICE- PRESIDENTS
Ranking by percentage of VPs that are women
|Banks
|%
|Maybank
|47%
|AmBank
|44%
|CIMB
|44%
MALAYSIA - GRADUATE HIRES
Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women
|Banks
|%
|Maybank
|60%
|AmBank
|57%
|CIMB
|43%
Philippines
THE PHILIPPINES - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE
Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff
|Banks
|%
|BPI Philippines
|69%
|Security Bank
|68%
|Philippine National Bank
|66%
|Union Bank of the Philippines
|62%
|First Metro Investment Corp
|54%
THE PHILIPPINES - SENIOR MANAGEMENT
Ranking by percentage of women in senior management
|Banks
|%
|Security Bank
|58%
|Bank of the Philippine Islands
|52%
|First Metro Investment Corp
|41%
|Philippine National Bank
|27%
|Union Bank of the Philippines
|20%
THE PHILIPPINES - VICE- PRESIDENTS
Ranking by percentage of VPs that are women
|Banks
|%
|Philippine National Bank
|53%
|Union Bank of the Philippines
|53%
|First Metro Investment Corp
|50%
THE PHILIPPINES - GRADUATE HIRES
Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women
|Banks
|%
|First Metro Investment Corp
|100%
|Bank of the Philippine Islands
|74%
|Philippine National Bank
|69%
|Security Bank
|69%
Singapore
SINGAPORE - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE
Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff
|Banks
|%
|UOB
|61%
|OCBC
|59%
|DBS
|52%
SINGAPORE - SENIOR MANAGEMENT
Ranking by percentage of women in senior management
|Banks
|%
|OCBC
|41%
|UOB
|30%
|DBS
|28%
SINGAPORE - VICE- PRESIDENTS
Ranking by percentage of VPs that are women
|Banks
|%
|UOB
|50%
|DBS
|45%
SINGAPORE - GRADUATE HIRES
Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women
|Banks
|%
|UOB
|58%
|OCBC
|48%
Taiwan
TAIWAN - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE
Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff
|Banks
|%
|Fubon Financial Holdings
|61%
|CTBC Bank
|60%
Thailand
THAILAND - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE
Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff
|Banks
|%
|Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri)
|70%
|Siam Commercial Bank
|70%
THAILAND - SENIOR MANAGEMENT
Ranking by percentage of women in senior management
|Banks
|%
|Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri)
|42%
|Siam Commercial Bank
|38%