Leaders for Women Survey

Leaders for Women Survey 2020

September 28, 2020
Asiamoney’s Leaders for Women survey recognises the banks that have done the most to encourage women in the workplace across Asia’s financial markets

AMV2.gif

Asiamoney asked banks across the region to self-report the percentage of women employees they have across their bank; the percentage of women they have at two levels of seniority – managing director and above, or the equivalent level, and vice president or equivalent – and the percentage of women they hired in their most recent graduate intake.

The numbers for each bank represent their percentage of women employees, managing directors, vice presidents and recent graduate hires they have across Asia. This includes the specific country results, which have used the pan-Asian representation of women at banks that are headquartered in each country, rather than limiting the data only to employees within that country.

Asiamoney got data from nearly 60 banks. We used the most recent figures given by the banks, with the oldest data coming from the end of 2019. The numbers were rounded up or down to the nearest percentage point, with half percents rounded up.

The data in China was supplemented by information from banks’ public reports.

Asia

Total staff
Senior management
Vice-presidents
Graduate hires

ASIA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE

Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff

International banks %   Asian banks %
HSBC 57%   Techombank  72%
Standard Chartered  52%   Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri)  70%
Bank of America  50%   Siam Commercial Bank  70%
BNP Paribas  50%   Bank of the Philippine Islands  69%
Citi  50%   Security Bank   68%
Commerzbank  48%   Philippine National Bank  66%
Credit Agricole CIB 46%   AmBank  62%
Credit Suisse  44%   Union Bank of the Philippines  62%
Deutsche Bank  41%   Fubon Financial Holdings  61%
Morgan Stanley  41%   Postal Savings Bank of China 61%
      United Overseas Bank 61%

ASIA - SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Ranking by percentage of women in senior management

International banks %   Asian banks %
HSBC 35%   Security Bank   58%
Standard Chartered  30%   TDBM 58%
BNP Paribas  29%   Hang Seng Bank  56%
Bank of America  28%   Bank of the Philippine Islands  52%
Credit Suisse  28%   CB Bank  50%
Deutsche Bank  28%   CIMB 43%
Citi  25%   Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) 42%
Commerzbank 22%   First Metro Investment Corp  41%
Credit Agricole CIB 18%   OCBC 41%
Morgan Stanley 17%   Maybank  39%

ASIA - VICE-PRESIDENTS

Ranking by percentage of VPs that are women

International banks %   Asian banks %
Credit Agricole CIB 56%   Philippine National Bank  53%
Citi  39%   Union Bank of the Philippines  53%
Morgan Stanley 31%   Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) 51%
      First Metro Investment Corp  50%
      United Overseas Bank 50%
      Maybank  47%
      CB Bank  46%
      DBS 45%
      AmBank  44%
      CIMB 44%

ASIA - GRADUATE HIRES

Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women

International banks %   Asian banks %
HSBC 62%   First Metro Investment Corp  100%
BNP Paribas  50%   HDBank  99%
Citi 50%   Bank of the Philippine Islands 74%
Bank of America  46%   Fubon Financial Holdings  70%
Morgan Stanley  44%   Security Bank   69%
Standard Chartered  41%   Philippine National Bank  63%
Credit Suisse  40%   Maybank  60%
Deutsche Bank  37%   TDBM 59%
      Bank Rakyat Indonesia  58%
      United Overseas Bank 58%

China

Total staff

CHINA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE

Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff

Banks %
Postal Savings Bank of China 61%
Bank of China  57%
China Everbright Bank 56%
Ping An Bank 56%
Bank of Communications  54%
China Construction Bank 54%
China Merchants Bank  54%

Indonesia

Total staff
Graduate hires

INDONESIA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE

Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff

Banks %
Bank Danamon   52%
Bank Rakyat Indonesia  31%

INDONESIA - GRADUATE HIRES

Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women

Banks %
Bank Rakyat Indonesia  58%
Bank Danamon   56%

Malaysia

Total staff
Senior management
Vice-presidents
Graduate hires

MALAYSIA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE

Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff

Banks %
AmBank  62%
CIMB 56%
Maybank  55%

MALAYSIA - SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Ranking by percentage of women in senior management

Banks %
CIMB 43%
Maybank  39%
AmBank  23%

MALAYSIA - VICE- PRESIDENTS

Ranking by percentage of VPs that are women

Banks %
Maybank  47%
AmBank  44%
CIMB 44%

MALAYSIA - GRADUATE HIRES

Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women

Banks %
Maybank  60%
AmBank  57%
CIMB 43%

Philippines

Total staff
Senior management
Vice presidents
Graduate hires

THE PHILIPPINES - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE

Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff

Banks %
BPI Philippines  69%
Security Bank   68%
Philippine National Bank  66%
Union Bank of the Philippines  62%
First Metro Investment Corp  54%

THE PHILIPPINES - SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Ranking by percentage of women in senior management

Banks %
Security Bank   58%
Bank of the Philippine Islands 52%
First Metro Investment Corp  41%
Philippine National Bank  27%
Union Bank of the Philippines  20%

THE PHILIPPINES - VICE- PRESIDENTS

Ranking by percentage of VPs that are women

Banks %
Philippine National Bank  53%
Union Bank of the Philippines  53%
First Metro Investment Corp  50%

THE PHILIPPINES - GRADUATE HIRES

Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women

Banks %
First Metro Investment Corp  100%
Bank of the Philippine Islands 74%
Philippine National Bank  69%
Security Bank   69%

Singapore

Total staff
Senior management
Vice-presidents
Graduate hires

SINGAPORE - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE

Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff

Banks %
UOB 61%
OCBC 59%
DBS 52%

SINGAPORE - SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Ranking by percentage of women in senior management

Banks %
OCBC 41%
UOB 30%
DBS 28%

SINGAPORE - VICE- PRESIDENTS

Ranking by percentage of VPs that are women

Banks %
UOB 50%
DBS 45%

SINGAPORE - GRADUATE HIRES

Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women

Banks %
UOB 58%
OCBC 48%

Taiwan

Total staff

TAIWAN - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE

Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff

Banks %
Fubon Financial Holdings  61%
CTBC Bank 60%

Thailand

Total staff
Senior management

THAILAND - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE

Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff

Banks %
Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri)  70%
Siam Commercial Bank  70%

THAILAND - SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Ranking by percentage of women in senior management

Banks %
Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri)  42%
Siam Commercial Bank  38%

