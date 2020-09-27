Leaders for Women Survey 2020

Asiamoney asked banks across the region to self-report the percentage of women employees they have across their bank; the percentage of women they have at two levels of seniority – managing director and above, or the equivalent level, and vice president or equivalent – and the percentage of women they hired in their most recent graduate intake.

The numbers for each bank represent their percentage of women employees, managing directors, vice presidents and recent graduate hires they have across Asia. This includes the specific country results, which have used the pan-Asian representation of women at banks that are headquartered in each country, rather than limiting the data only to employees within that country.

Asiamoney got data from nearly 60 banks. We used the most recent figures given by the banks, with the oldest data coming from the end of 2019. The numbers were rounded up or down to the nearest percentage point, with half percents rounded up.

The data in China was supplemented by information from banks’ public reports.

Asia Total staff Senior management Vice-presidents Graduate hires Total staff Senior management Vice-presidents Graduate hires ASIA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff



International banks % Asian banks % HSBC 57% Techombank 72% Standard Chartered 52% Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) 70% Bank of America 50% Siam Commercial Bank 70% BNP Paribas 50% Bank of the Philippine Islands 69% Citi 50% Security Bank 68% Commerzbank 48% Philippine National Bank 66% Credit Agricole CIB 46% AmBank 62% Credit Suisse 44% Union Bank of the Philippines 62% Deutsche Bank 41% Fubon Financial Holdings 61% Morgan Stanley 41% Postal Savings Bank of China 61% United Overseas Bank 61% ASIA - SENIOR MANAGEMENT Ranking by percentage of women in senior management



International banks % Asian banks % HSBC 35% Security Bank 58% Standard Chartered 30% TDBM 58% BNP Paribas 29% Hang Seng Bank 56% Bank of America 28% Bank of the Philippine Islands 52% Credit Suisse 28% CB Bank 50% Deutsche Bank 28% CIMB 43% Citi 25% Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) 42% Commerzbank 22% First Metro Investment Corp 41% Credit Agricole CIB 18% OCBC 41% Morgan Stanley 17% Maybank 39% ASIA - VICE-PRESIDENTS Ranking by percentage of VPs that are women



International banks % Asian banks % Credit Agricole CIB 56% Philippine National Bank 53% Citi 39% Union Bank of the Philippines 53% Morgan Stanley 31% Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) 51% First Metro Investment Corp 50% United Overseas Bank 50% Maybank 47% CB Bank 46% DBS 45% AmBank 44% CIMB 44% ASIA - GRADUATE HIRES Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women



International banks % Asian banks % HSBC 62% First Metro Investment Corp 100% BNP Paribas 50% HDBank 99% Citi 50% Bank of the Philippine Islands 74% Bank of America 46% Fubon Financial Holdings 70% Morgan Stanley 44% Security Bank 69% Standard Chartered 41% Philippine National Bank 63% Credit Suisse 40% Maybank 60% Deutsche Bank 37% TDBM 59% Bank Rakyat Indonesia 58% United Overseas Bank 58%

China Total staff Total staff CHINA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff



Banks % Postal Savings Bank of China 61% Bank of China 57% China Everbright Bank 56% Ping An Bank 56% Bank of Communications 54% China Construction Bank 54% China Merchants Bank 54%

Indonesia Total staff Graduate hires Total staff Graduate hires INDONESIA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff



Banks % Bank Danamon 52% Bank Rakyat Indonesia 31% INDONESIA - GRADUATE HIRES Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women



Banks % Bank Rakyat Indonesia 58% Bank Danamon 56%

Malaysia Total staff Senior management Vice-presidents Graduate hires Total staff Senior management Vice-presidents Graduate hires MALAYSIA - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff



Banks % AmBank 62% CIMB 56% Maybank 55% MALAYSIA - SENIOR MANAGEMENT Ranking by percentage of women in senior management



Banks % CIMB 43% Maybank 39% AmBank 23% MALAYSIA - VICE- PRESIDENTS Ranking by percentage of VPs that are women



Banks % Maybank 47% AmBank 44% CIMB 44% MALAYSIA - GRADUATE HIRES Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women



Banks % Maybank 60% AmBank 57% CIMB 43%

Philippines Total staff Senior management Vice presidents Graduate hires Total staff Senior management Vice presidents Graduate hires THE PHILIPPINES - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff



Banks % BPI Philippines 69% Security Bank 68% Philippine National Bank 66% Union Bank of the Philippines 62% First Metro Investment Corp 54% THE PHILIPPINES - SENIOR MANAGEMENT Ranking by percentage of women in senior management



Banks % Security Bank 58% Bank of the Philippine Islands 52% First Metro Investment Corp 41% Philippine National Bank 27% Union Bank of the Philippines 20% THE PHILIPPINES - VICE- PRESIDENTS Ranking by percentage of VPs that are women



Banks % Philippine National Bank 53% Union Bank of the Philippines 53% First Metro Investment Corp 50% THE PHILIPPINES - GRADUATE HIRES Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women



Banks % First Metro Investment Corp 100% Bank of the Philippine Islands 74% Philippine National Bank 69% Security Bank 69%

Singapore Total staff Senior management Vice-presidents Graduate hires Total staff Senior management Vice-presidents Graduate hires SINGAPORE - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff



Banks % UOB 61% OCBC 59% DBS 52% SINGAPORE - SENIOR MANAGEMENT Ranking by percentage of women in senior management



Banks % OCBC 41% UOB 30% DBS 28% SINGAPORE - VICE- PRESIDENTS Ranking by percentage of VPs that are women



Banks % UOB 50% DBS 45% SINGAPORE - GRADUATE HIRES Ranking by percentage of recent graduate hires that are women



Banks % UOB 58% OCBC 48%

Taiwan Total staff Total staff TAIWAN - WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE Ranking by women employees as percentage of total staff



Banks % Fubon Financial Holdings 61% CTBC Bank 60%