Asiamoney Cash Management Survey 2022

December 15, 2022
Asia’s best cash management banks are revealed in a survey from Asiamoney and its sister publication Euromoney

Asiamoney’s sister publication, Euromoney, surveyed cash managers, treasurers and financial officers worldwide to rank and assess the leading providers of cash management services – making this the most comprehensive guide to the cash management industry in the market.

This year, Euromoney received 21,940 valid responses from non-financial institutions.

Respondents were asked to indicate which banks they used most for their cash management services and to rate their performance across a range of categories.

As voted by corporations

