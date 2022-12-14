Asiamoney Cash Management Survey 2022

Asiamoney’s sister publication, Euromoney, surveyed cash managers, treasurers and financial officers worldwide to rank and assess the leading providers of cash management services – making this the most comprehensive guide to the cash management industry in the market.

This year, Euromoney received 21,940 valid responses from non-financial institutions.

Respondents were asked to indicate which banks they used most for their cash management services and to rate their performance across a range of categories.