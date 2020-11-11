Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2020 Methodology
Asiamoney’s 31st annual Brokers Poll runs from 1 June to 7 August. We invite senior institutional investors from around the world to assess their sell-side banks and brokerage firms for Asian equities.
The detailed results will be published in December (issue four); full and bespoke data is available for purchase from November.
METHODOLOGY & CATEGORIES:
The poll covers the following sections:
|Regional (Asia ex-Australia & Japan)
|Korea
|Hedge Funds
|Australia
|Malaysia
|Prime Broking
|Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|China (A & B shares)
|Philippines
|China (H-shares, Red chips, P-shares)
|Singapore
|Hong Kong (local, non-China)
|Sri Lanka
|India
|Taiwan
|Indonesia
|Thailand
|Japan
|Vietnam
1) REGIONAL (ASIA EX-AUSTRALIA & JAPAN) SECTION
To qualify for the regional categories, participating firms, analysts and sales personnel need to service three or more countries/independent markets. For the purpose of this poll, Hong Kong is considered an extension of the mainland China market. For example, for Chinese brokers and their staff to be considered regional, they must service two additional markets beyond mainland China and Hong Kong.
Regional Equity Sales
Best overall regional brokerages for sales services
Best regional sales people
Best regional sales traders
Best regional brokerages for execution
Regional Equity Research
The sectors covered are those most widely invested in – please refer to the below classifications for industry definitions.
Strategist
Economist
Quantitative / technical
Automobiles & components
Banks
Casinos & gaming
Consumer discretionary
Consumer staples
Diversified financials
Energy
Healthcare
Industrial (i.e. conglomerates/capital goods)
Insurance
Materials
Real estate
Semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Software, Internet & service
Technology hardware & equipment
Telecommunication services
Transportation
Utilities
2) HEDGE FUND SECTION
Best for overall services in hedge fund
3) PRIME BROKING SECTION
Best for overall services in prime broking
4) COUNTRY/MARKET SECTION
Australia, Bangladesh, China (A&B shares), China (H-shares, Red chips, P-chips), Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
Overall
Best local brokerage
Equity Sales
Best brokerage for sales trading
Best execution
Best overall sales service
Best sales persons
Best sales traders
Corporate Access
Best for corporate access
Equity Research
Best overall research
Best analyst per sector in the most frequently traded industries in that market
Best analyst for small/mid-caps
Best strategist
Best economist
5) CALCULATION OF RESULTS
Points for place
For all categories, a first place vote rewards three points; second place two points and third place one point.
“One firm – one vote”
To avoid any one institution having more influence than others of equal size, multiple responses are fractioned according to the total number received from that one institution.
Asset size weightings
Each response is weighted according to the institution’s approximate asset size (total unleveraged Asian equity funds under management) in Asia-Pacific. Hedge fund firms will be weighted at six times their assets to reflect their higher turnover rate. The following table details the weightings according to asset size:
|Asset size ($million)
|Multiplied by
|<50
|0.5
|50 - 200
|1
|201 - 500
|4
|501 - 2,000
|8
|2,001 - 5,000
|12
|5,001 - 10,000
|16
|>10,000
|20
Rankings for overall combined regional research & sales, overall regional research, and overall regional sales
For the Asia (ex-Australia & Japan) rankings a domestic market weighting system is used to compare brokerages as a whole in the region. The rationale is that the importance of markets varies across the region, so the points a brokerage receives in major markets should be weighted more than the points it receives in smaller markets. The MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan index (as of April 2020) was used as a guide to achieve this. A similar sector weighting system is used to address the importance of the sectors within the region. Please refer to the following tables for a mathematical breakdown:
|
Weightings for the Overall Research Rankings
|Regional (All)
|30.00%
|Multiplied by
|Strategy
|3.00%
|0.48
|Economics
|2.00%
|0.32
|Quantitative
|1.00%
|0.16
|Automobiles & Components
|0.58%
|0.12
|Banks
|3.58%
|0.59
|Casinos & Gaming
|0.29%
|0.06
|Consumer Discretionary
|2.40%
|0.17
|Consumer Staples
|1.17%
|0.18
|Diversified Financials
|0.74%
|0.11
|Energy
|1.11%
|0.16
|Health Care
|0.68%
|0.11
|Industrials
|1.27%
|0.21
|Insurance
|1.39%
|0.21
|Materials
|1.11%
|0.18
|Real Estate
|1.60%
|0.22
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
|1.48%
|0.25
|Software, Internet & Services
|2.53%
|0.62
|Technology Hardware & Equipment
|1.96%
|0.34
|Telecommunication Services
|0.98%
|0.15
|Transportation
|0.36%
|0.05
|Utilities
|0.77%
|0.11
|Market (All)
|70.00%
|Multiplied by
|China (A-shares)
|0.66%
|0.11
|China (H-shares, Red chips, P-chips)
|25.48%
|3.86
|Hong Kong (Local, non-China)
|8.39%
|1.25
|India
|7.25%
|1.09
|Indonesia
|1.73%
|0.27
|Korea
|10.31%
|1.95
|Malaysia
|1.74%
|0.32
|Philippines
|0.87%
|0.13
|Singapore
|2.72%
|0.47
|Taiwan
|8.99%
|1.53
|Thailand
|1.86%
|0.31
|Total
|100.00%
|
Weightings for the Overall Sales Rankings
|Regional
|30.00%
|Multiplied by
|Overall sales services
|30.00%
|4.8
|Market (All)
|70.00%
|Multiplied by
|China (A-shares)
|0.66%
|0.11
|China (H-shares, Red chips, P-chips)
|25.48%
|4.08
|Hong Kong (Local, non-China)
|8.39%
|1.34
|India
|7.25%
|1.16
|Indonesia
|1.73%
|0.28
|Korea
|10.31%
|1.65
|Malaysia
|1.74%
|0.28
|Philippines
|0.87%
|0.14
|Singapore
|2.72%
|0.43
|Taiwan
|8.99%
|1.44
|Thailand
|1.86%
|0.3
|Total
|100.00%
The scores for Australia, China (A&B share) and Japan Overall Combined Research & Sales are calculated by simply adding together the scores from the categories of Best Overall Research and Best Overall Sales Service in each of their respective domestic markets.
Research sector classifications:
|SECTOR
|INDUSTRY
|AUTOMOBILES & COMPONENTS
|AUTO COMPONENTS
|AUTOMOBILES
|BANKS
|COMMERCIAL BANKS
|THRIFTS & MORTGAGE FINANCE
|CASINOS & GAMING
|CASINOS & GAMING
|CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY
|HOUSEHOLD DURABLES
|LEISURE EQUIPMENT & PRODUCTS
|TEXTILES, APPAREL & LUXURY GOODS
|HOTELS, RESTAURANTS & LEISURE
|DIVERSIFIED CONSUMER SERVICES
|MEDIA
|DISTRIBUTORS
|INTERNET & CATALOG RETAIL
|MULTILINE RETAIL
|SPECIALTY RETAIL
|CONSUMER STAPLES
|FOOD & STAPLES RETAILING
|BEVERAGES
|FOOD PRODUCTS
|TOBACCO
|HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS
|PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|DIVERSIFIED FINANCIALS
|DIVERSIFIED FINANCIAL SERVICES
|CONSUMER FINANCE
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|ENERGY
|ENERGY EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|OIL, GAS & CONSUMABLE FUELS
|HEALTH CARE
|HEALTH CARE EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES
|HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS & SERVICES
|HEALTH CARE TECHNOLOGY
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|PHARMACEUTICALS
|LIFE SCIENCES TOOLS & SERVICES
|INDUSTRIALS
(CONGLOMERATES/CAPITAL GOODS)
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|BUILDING PRODUCTS
|CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING
|ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|INDUSTRIAL CONGLOMERATES
|MACHINERY
|TRADING COMPANIES & DISTRIBUTORS
|INSURANCE
|INSURANCE
|MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS
|CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS
|CONTAINERS & PACKAGING
|METALS & MINING
|PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS
|REAL ESTATE
|REAL ESTATE
|REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS (REITS)
|REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT & DEVELOPMENT
|SEMICONDUCTORS &
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT
|SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & PRODUCTS
|SEMICONDUCTORS & SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT
|SOFTWARE, INTERNET & SERVICES
|INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|IT SERVICES
|SOFTWARE
|TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE & EQUIPMENT
|COMMUNICATIONS EQUIPMENT
|COMPUTERS & PERIPHERALS
|ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT, INSTRUMENTS & COMPONENTS
|OFFICE ELECTRONICS
|TELECOMMUMICATION SERVICES
|DIVERSIFIED TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES
|WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES
|TRANSPORTATION
|AIR FREIGHT & LOGISTICS
|AIRLINES
|MARINE
|ROAD & RAIL
|TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE
|UTILITIES
|ELECTRIC UTILITIES
|GAS UTILITIES
|MULTI-UTILITIES
|WATER UTILITIES
|INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS & ENERGY TRADERS
6) VERIFICATION & AUDITING
Several working days after completing the poll, some respondents may receive a validation email from Asiamoney. Respondents are required to click on a validation link in this email to confirm their vote. Failing to do so may lead to their votes being nullified. If a respondent doesn't validate their vote by e-mail, Asiamoney will follow up and attempt to verify by other means.
Asiamoney will investigate and audit individual responses; responses suspected of being fraudulent will be nullified and violating parties will be prohibited from participating in future Asiamoney Polls.
