Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2021

Asiamoney has returned once again with its 32nd annual Brokers Poll, which invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part.

Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund and private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

A total of 5,734 valid individual responses from 2,876 different institutions, including 462 hedge funds, were received.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

