Brokers Poll

Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2021

December 31, 2021
After yet another unforgettable year, Asiamoney’s 2021 Brokers Poll reveals the brokerages that have made an impact in the market

Asiamoney has returned once again with its 32nd annual Brokers Poll, which invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part.

Voters represented fund management houses, hedge fund and private equity firms, insurance companies and wealth management houses in Asia, Europe and North America.

A total of 5,734 valid individual responses from 2,876 different institutions, including 462 hedge funds, were received.

Regional results
Results by market
Retail results

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

