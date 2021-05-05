Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll 2021 Methodology

The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll runs from 1 June to 6 August.

Respondents are asked to vote for the following categories in their market:

best retail brokerage

best analyst/commentator

Winners are determined by the total number of votes they receive. A brokerage must receive greater than 5% of the votes to be ranked.

For the qualitative section, the survey will ask respondents to rate the services provided by the brokerage they nominate. The service categories are:

internet trading platforms

pricing

speed of execution

customer service

Brokerages that receive sufficient votes will be assessed on their average score in each category of service, and ranked against all other brokerages in that category.

The poll covers the following 16 markets:

Australia Malaysia Bangladesh Pakistan China Philippines Hong Kong Sri Lanka India Singapore Indonesia Taiwan Japan Thailand Korea Vietnam

The winners for each category will be published in issue four (December 2021).

For enquiries, please contact Harris Fan at harris.fan@asiamoney.com or at +852-2912-8037.

Verification & auditing:

Select respondents may receive an email from Asiamoney two days after they vote asking them to click on a validation link to verify their vote. If respondents do not complete the polling process by clicking the link, Asiamoney may follow up and attempt to verify via by other means.

Asiamoney will investigate and audit individual responses; responses suspected of being fraudulent will be made void and violating parties will not be eligible to participate in future Asiamoney Polls.

Disclaimer

This Disclaimer is in addition to our Terms and Conditions as available on our website and shall not supersede or otherwise affect those Terms and Conditions.

This poll is not based on scientific or representative samples. As set out in our Methodology, The results of the poll and other related information have been obtained from various opinion-based sources and have not been independently or professionally verified. The results of the poll are therefore statements of opinion of participants of the poll as of the date of participation and not statements of fact.

The information in this poll is provided on an “as is” basis. Your use or reliance on such information, including the results of the poll, is therefore at your sole risk. Neither we, nor any of our providers of information, make any representations or warranties, express or implied as to the accuracy, content, currentness, timeliness, reliability, completeness or fitness for a particular purpose of any information published in this poll. Neither our company, nor any of our officers, employees or representatives shall be liable to any person for any losses or damages incurred, suffered or arising as a result of use or reliance on the results or other information contained in this poll, howsoever arising, including but not limited to any direct, indirect, consequential, punitive, incidental, special or similar damage, losses or expenses.

We are not an investment advisor, a financial advisor or a securities broker. The information published has been prepared solely for informational and educational purposes and is not intended for trading purposes or to address your particular requirements. Such information is intended to be available for your general information and is not intended to be relied upon by users in making (or refraining from making) any specific investment or other decisions.