2020 Best service (as voted by corporations)
Asiamoney’s 2020 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey. The survey received over 32,871 valid non-financial institution responses, up from 25,000 responses last year.
Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia and domestic banks only ranking in 15 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers.
Regional
Domestic
Asia Pacific
|
Overall Best Service
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|HSBC
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|5
|Citi
|
Overall Best Service (Asian Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|4
|ICBC
|5
|China Construction Bank
|
Business Functions
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|HSBC
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|5
|Citi
|
Business Functions (Asian Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|4
|ICBC
|5
|China Construction Bank
|
Financial Facilities
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|HSBC
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|5
|Citi
|
Financial Facilities (Asian Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|4
|ICBC
|5
|China Construction Bank
|
Personnel
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|HSBC
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|5
|Citi
|
Personnel(Asian Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|4
|ICBC
|5
|China Construction Bank
|
Service
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|HSBC
|4
|Citi
|5
|Deutsche Bank
|
Service (Asian Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|4
|ICBC
|5
|China Construction Bank
|
Tech Provisions
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|HSBC
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|5
|Citi
|
Tech Provisions (Asian Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|4
|ICBC
|5
|China Construction Bank
|
Australia Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|5
|National Australia Bank
|3
|3
|ANZ Banking Group
|4
|-
|Westpac Banking Corporation
|5
|2
|Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|
Australia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|National Australia Bank
|2
|ANZ Banking Group
|
China Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|2
|Bank of China
|3
|3
|HSBC
|4
|4
|ICBC
|5
|7
|Agricultural Bank of China
|
China Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|Bank of China
|2
|ICBC
|3
|Agricultural Bank of China
|4
|China Construction Bank
|5
|Bank of Communications
|
Hong Kong Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|4
|Standard Chartered
|3
|5
|Citi
|4
|2
|HSBC
|5
|-
|Deutsche Bank
|
India Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|2
|DBS Bank
|2
|1
|HSBC
|3
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|4
|8
|Citi
|5
|6
|ICICI Bank
|
India Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|ICICI Bank
|2
|HDFC Bank
|3
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|4
|Axis Bank
|5
|State Bank of India
|
Indonesia Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|3
|DBS Bank
|3
|-
|BNI 46
|4
|-
|OCBC Bank
|5
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|
Indonesia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|BNI 46
|2
|Bank Central Asia
|3
|Bank Mandiri
|4
|Bank Rakyat Indonesia
|
Japan Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|2
|Mizuho Financial Group
|2
|1
|HSBC
|3
|3
|SMBC
|4
|4
|MUFG
|5
|-
|Deutsche Bank
|
Japan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|Mizuho Financial Group
|2
|SMBC
|3
|MUFG
|
Malaysia Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|-
|Standard Chartered
|2
|1
|HSBC
|3
|2
|Citi
|4
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|5
|7
|OCBC Bank
|
Malaysia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|Maybank
|2
|Hong Leong Bank
|3
|Public Bank Berhad
|4
|CIMB
|5
|RHB Bank
|
Pakistan Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|1
|Citi
|2
|3
|Standard Chartered
|3
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|
Philippines Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|-
|Standard Chartered
|2
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|3
|-
|Union Bank of the Philippines
|4
|1
|Citi
|5
|3
|HSBC
|
Philippines Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|Union Bank of the Philippines
|2
|Security Bank
|3
|Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation
|4
|Metrobank
|5
|BDO Unibank
|
Singapore Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|2
|DBS Bank
|2
|3
|HSBC
|3
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|4
|5
|Citi
|5
|6
|United Overseas Bank
|
Singapore Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|United Overseas Bank
|3
|OCBC Bank
|
South Korea Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|1
|Deutsche Bank
|2
|2
|HSBC
|3
|4
|Standard Chartered
|4
|7
|KEB Hana Bank
|5
|5
|Shinhan Bank
|
South Korea Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|KEB Hana Bank
|2
|Shinhan Bank
|3
|Industrial Bank of Korea
|4
|Woori Bank
|5
|KB Kookmin Bank
|
Sri Lanka Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|-
|DFCC Bank
|2
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|3
|3
|HSBC
|4
|-
|Commercial Bank
|5
|-
|National Development Bank of Sri Lanka
|
Sri Lanka Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|DFCC Bank
|2
|Commercial Bank
|3
|National Development Bank of Sri Lanka
|4
|Sampath Bank
|5
|Nations Trust Bank
|
Taiwan Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|2
|DBS Bank
|3
|3
|Citi
|4
|6
|E.SUN Bank
|5
|4
|CTBC
|
Taiwan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|E.SUN Bank
|2
|CTBC Bank
|3
|Mega International Commercial Bank
|4
|Bank of Taiwan
|5
|Fubon
|
Thailand Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|6
|Bangkok Bank
|3
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|4
|2
|Siam Commercial Bank
|5
|7
|Kasikornbank
|
Thailand Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|Bangkok Bank
|2
|Siam Commercial Bank
|3
|Kasikornbank
|4
|Krung Thai Bank
|5
|TMB Bank
|
Vietnam Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|3
|-
|Standard Chartered
|4
|-
|ANZ Banking Group
|5
|3
|Citi
|
Vietnam Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2020
|Bank
|1
|BIDV
|2
|Techcombank
|3
|Vietcombank
|4
|VietinBank