Cash Management Survey

2020 Best service (as voted by corporations)

January 22, 2021
View full 2020 results

Asiamoney’s 2020 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey. The survey received over 32,871 valid non-financial institution responses, up from 25,000 responses last year.

Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia and domestic banks only ranking in 15 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers.

Regional
Domestic

Asia Pacific


Overall Best Service
2020   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   Bank of China
3   HSBC
4   Deutsche Bank
5   Citi
     

Overall Best Service (Asian Banks)
2020   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   Bank of China
3   Bank of China (Hong Kong)
4   ICBC
5   China Construction Bank
     

Business Functions
2020   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   Bank of China
3   HSBC
4   Deutsche Bank
5   Citi
     

Business Functions (Asian Banks)
2020   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   Bank of China
3   Bank of China (Hong Kong)
4   ICBC
5   China Construction Bank
     

Financial Facilities
2020   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   Bank of China
3   HSBC
4   Deutsche Bank
5   Citi
     

Financial Facilities (Asian Banks)
2020   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   Bank of China
3   Bank of China (Hong Kong)
4   ICBC
5   China Construction Bank
     

Personnel
2020   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   Bank of China
3   HSBC
4   Deutsche Bank
5   Citi
     

Personnel

(Asian Banks)
2020   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   Bank of China
3   Bank of China (Hong Kong)
4   ICBC
5   China Construction Bank
     

Service
2020   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   Bank of China
3   HSBC
4   Citi
5   Deutsche Bank
     

Service (Asian Banks)
2020   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   Bank of China
3   Bank of China (Hong Kong)
4   ICBC
5   China Construction Bank
     

Tech Provisions
2020   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   Bank of China
3   HSBC
4   Deutsche Bank
5   Citi
     

Tech Provisions (Asian Banks)
2020   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   Bank of China
3   Bank of China (Hong Kong)
4   ICBC
5   China Construction Bank

Australia Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 5 National Australia Bank
3 3 ANZ Banking Group
4 - Westpac Banking Corporation
5 2 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
     

Australia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2020   Bank
1   National Australia Bank
2   ANZ Banking Group
     

China Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 2 Bank of China
3 3 HSBC
4 4 ICBC
5 7 Agricultural Bank of China
     

China Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2020   Bank
1   Bank of China
2   ICBC
3   Agricultural Bank of China
4   China Construction Bank
5   Bank of Communications
     

Hong Kong Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 4 Standard Chartered
3 5 Citi
4 2 HSBC
5 - Deutsche Bank
     

India Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 2 DBS Bank
2 1 HSBC
3 3 Deutsche Bank
4 8 Citi
5 6 ICICI Bank
     

India Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2020   Bank
1   ICICI Bank
2   HDFC Bank
3   Kotak Mahindra Bank
4   Axis Bank
5   State Bank of India
     

Indonesia Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 3 DBS Bank
3 - BNI 46
4 - OCBC Bank
5 2 Deutsche Bank
     

Indonesia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2020   Bank
1   BNI 46
2   Bank Central Asia
3   Bank Mandiri
4   Bank Rakyat Indonesia
     

Japan Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 2 Mizuho Financial Group
2 1 HSBC
3 3 SMBC
4 4 MUFG
5 - Deutsche Bank
     

Japan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2020   Bank
1   Mizuho Financial Group
2   SMBC
3   MUFG
     

Malaysia Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 - Standard Chartered
2 1 HSBC
3 2 Citi
4 3 Deutsche Bank
5 7 OCBC Bank
     

Malaysia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2020   Bank
1   Maybank
2   Hong Leong Bank
3   Public Bank Berhad
4   CIMB
5   RHB Bank
     

Pakistan Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 1 Citi
2 3 Standard Chartered
3 2 Deutsche Bank
     

Philippines Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 - Standard Chartered
2 2 Deutsche Bank
3 - Union Bank of the Philippines
4 1 Citi
5 3 HSBC
     

Philippines Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2020   Bank
1   Union Bank of the Philippines
2   Security Bank
3   Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation
4   Metrobank
5   BDO Unibank
     

Singapore Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 2 DBS Bank
2 3 HSBC
3 4 Deutsche Bank
4 5 Citi
5 6 United Overseas Bank
     

Singapore Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2020   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   United Overseas Bank
3   OCBC Bank
     

South Korea Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 1 Deutsche Bank
2 2 HSBC
3 4 Standard Chartered
4 7 KEB Hana Bank
5 5 Shinhan Bank
     

South Korea Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2020   Bank
1   KEB Hana Bank
2   Shinhan Bank
3   Industrial Bank of Korea
4   Woori Bank
5   KB Kookmin Bank
     

Sri Lanka Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 - DFCC Bank
2 2 Deutsche Bank
3 3 HSBC
4 - Commercial Bank
5 - National Development Bank of Sri Lanka
     

Sri Lanka Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2020   Bank
1   DFCC Bank
2   Commercial Bank
3   National Development Bank of Sri Lanka
4   Sampath Bank
5   Nations Trust Bank
     

Taiwan Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 2 DBS Bank
3 3 Citi
4 6 E.SUN Bank
5 4 CTBC
     

Taiwan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2020   Bank
1   E.SUN Bank
2   CTBC Bank
3   Mega International Commercial Bank
4   Bank of Taiwan
5   Fubon
     

Thailand Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 6 Bangkok Bank
3 3 Deutsche Bank
4 2 Siam Commercial Bank
5 7 Kasikornbank
     

Thailand Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2020   Bank
1   Bangkok Bank
2   Siam Commercial Bank
3   Kasikornbank
4   Krung Thai Bank
5   TMB Bank
     

Vietnam Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 2 Deutsche Bank
3 - Standard Chartered
4 - ANZ Banking Group
5 3 Citi
     

Vietnam Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2020   Bank
1   BIDV
2   Techcombank
3   Vietcombank
4   VietinBank

Cash Management Survey Asia PacificSurveysAsiamoney Cash Management SurveyAsiamoney
