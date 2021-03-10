2020 Best service (as voted by financial institutions)
Asiamoney’s 2020 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey. The survey received over 32,871 corporate and 1,831 financial institution validated responses.
Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia and domestic banks only ranking in 15 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers.
Regional
|
Overall Best Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|4
|Bank of China
|2
|2
|DBS Bank
|3
|1
|HSBC
|4
|7
|Standard Chartered
|5
|-
|Citi
|6
|6
|JPMorgan
|7
|-
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|8
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|9
|-
|ICBC
|
Business functions
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|2
|DBS Bank
|2
|4
|Bank of China
|3
|1
|HSBC
|4
|-
|Citi
|5
|5
|JPMorgan
|6
|7
|Standard Chartered
|7
|-
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|8
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|9
|-
|ICBC
|
Financial facilities
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|7
|Bank of China
|2
|1
|HSBC
|3
|2
|DBS Bank
|4
|6
|Standard Chartered
|5
|-
|Citi
|6
|5
|JPMorgan
|7
|-
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|8
|-
|ICBC
|9
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|
Personnel
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|7
|Bank of China
|2
|2
|HSBC
|3
|1
|DBS Bank
|4
|9
|Standard Chartered
|5
|8
|JPMorgan
|6
|5
|Citi
|7
|-
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|8
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|9
|-
|ICBC
|
Service
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|6
|Bank of China
|2
|2
|DBS Bank
|3
|1
|HSBC
|4
|9
|Standard Chartered
|5
|8
|JPMorgan
|6
|5
|Citi
|7
|-
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|8
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|9
|-
|ICBC
|
Tech provisions
|2020
|2019
|Bank
|1
|5
|Bank of China
|2
|1
|DBS Bank
|3
|2
|HSBC
|4
|8
|Standard Chartered
|5
|3
|Citi
|6
|6
|JPMorgan
|7
|-
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|8
|-
|ICBC
|9
|4
|Deutsche Bank