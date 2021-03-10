The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Cash Management Survey

2020 Best service (as voted by financial institutions)

March 11, 2021
View full 2020 results

Asiamoney’s 2020 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey. The survey received over 32,871 corporate and 1,831 financial institution validated responses.

Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia and domestic banks only ranking in 15 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers.

Regional

Overall Best Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 4 Bank of China
2 2 DBS Bank
3 1 HSBC
4 7 Standard Chartered
5 - Citi
6 6 JPMorgan
7 - Bank of China (Hong Kong)
8 3 Deutsche Bank
9 - ICBC
     

Business functions
2020 2019 Bank
1 2 DBS Bank
2 4 Bank of China
3 1 HSBC
4 - Citi
5 5 JPMorgan
6 7 Standard Chartered
7 - Bank of China (Hong Kong)
8 3 Deutsche Bank
9 - ICBC
     

Financial facilities
2020 2019 Bank
1 7 Bank of China
2 1 HSBC
3 2 DBS Bank
4 6 Standard Chartered
5 - Citi
6 5 JPMorgan
7 - Bank of China (Hong Kong)
8 - ICBC
9 3 Deutsche Bank
     

Personnel
2020 2019 Bank
1 7 Bank of China
2 2 HSBC
3 1 DBS Bank
4 9 Standard Chartered
5 8 JPMorgan
6 5 Citi
7 - Bank of China (Hong Kong)
8 3 Deutsche Bank
9 - ICBC
     

Service
2020 2019 Bank
1 6 Bank of China
2 2 DBS Bank
3 1 HSBC
4 9 Standard Chartered
5 8 JPMorgan
6 5 Citi
7 - Bank of China (Hong Kong)
8 3 Deutsche Bank
9 - ICBC
     

Tech provisions
2020 2019 Bank
1 5 Bank of China
2 1 DBS Bank
3 2 HSBC
4 8 Standard Chartered
5 3 Citi
6 6 JPMorgan
7 - Bank of China (Hong Kong)
8 - ICBC
9 4 Deutsche Bank

