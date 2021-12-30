The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Cash Management Survey

2021 Best service (as voted by corporations)

December 31, 2021
Share
View full 2021 results

Asiamoney’s 2021 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey.

Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia and domestic banks only ranking in 17 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers.

Regional
Domestic

Asia Pacific Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 3 HSBC
3 4 Deutsche Bank
4 5 Citi
5 - United Overseas Bank

Australia Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 2 HSBC
2 4 ANZ Banking Group
3 6 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
4 5 Westpac Banking Corporation
5 3 National Australia Bank
     

Australia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   ANZ Banking Group
2   Commonwealth Bank of Australia
3   Westpac Banking Corporation
4   National Australia Bank
     

Bangladesh Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 - Standard Chartered
     

China Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 3 HSBC
3 - Deutsche Bank
4 - China Merchants Bank
5 6 China Construction Bank
     

China Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   China Merchants Bank
2   China Construction Bank
3   ICBC
4   Agricultural Bank of China
5   Bank of China
     

Hong Kong Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 4 HSBC
3 5 Deutsche Bank
4 2 Standard Chartered
5 3 Citi
     

India Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 2 HSBC
3 3 Deutsche Bank
4 5 ICICI Bank
5 7 Standard Chartered
     

India Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   ICICI Bank
2   HDFC Bank
3   Axis Bank
4   Kotak Mahindra Bank
5   State Bank of India
     

Indonesia Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 2 DBS Bank
2 3 BNI 46
3 1 HSBC
4 5 Deutsche Bank
5 9 Citi
     

Indonesia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   BNI 46
2   Bank Mandiri
3   Bank Central Asia
4   Bank Permata
5   Bank Rakyat Indonesia
     

Japan Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 2 HSBC
2 1 Mizuho Financial Group
3 4 MUFG
4 3 SMBC
5 5 Deutsche Bank
     

Japan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   Mizuho Financial Group
2   MUFG
3   SMBC
     

Kazakhstan Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 1 Citi
2 - Halyk Bank
     

Kazakhstan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   Halyk Bank
     
     

Malaysia Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 2 HSBC
2 3 Citi
3 1 Standard Chartered
4 4 Deutsche Bank
5 5 OCBC Bank
     

Malaysia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   RHB Bank
2   Hong Leong Bank
3   Maybank
4   CIMB
5   Public Bank Berhad
     

Pakistan Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 4 HBL
2 3 Deutsche Bank
3 1 Citi
     

Philippines Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 5 HSBC
2 2 Deutsche Bank
3 4 Citi
4 3 Union Bank of the Philippines
5 7 Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation
     

Philippines Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   Union Bank of the Philippines
2   Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation
3   Bank of the Philippine Islands
4   BDO Unibank
5   Metrobank
     

Singapore Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 2 HSBC
3 5 United Overseas Bank
4 4 Citi
5 3 Deutsche Bank
     

Singapore Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   United Overseas Bank
3   OCBC Bank
     

South Korea Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 1 Deutsche Bank
2 2 HSBC
3 6 Citi
4 10 KEB Hana Bank
5 8 Woori Bank
     

South Korea Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   KEB Hana Bank
2   Woori Bank
3   Shinhan Bank
4   KB Kookmin Bank
5   Industrial Bank of Korea
     

Sri Lanka Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 2 Deutsche Bank
2 1 DFCC Bank
3 3 HSBC
4 7 Standard Chartered
5 8 Citi
     

Sri Lanka Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   DFCC Bank
2   Hatton National Bank
3   National Development Bank of Sri Lanka
4   Sampath Bank
5   Nations Trust Bank
     

Taiwan Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 2 DBS Bank
3 11 Cathay United Bank
4 4 E.SUN Bank
5 13 Taiwan Cooperative Bank
     

Taiwan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   Cathay United Bank
2   E.SUN Bank
3   Taiwan Cooperative Bank
4   CTBC
5   Mega International Commercial Bank
     

Thailand Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 2 Bangkok Bank
3 3 Deutsche Bank
4 4 Siam Commercial Bank
5 5 Kasikornbank
     

Thailand Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   Bangkok Bank
2   Siam Commercial Bank
3   Kasikornbank
4   Krung Thai Bank
5   TMB Bank
     

Vietnam Best Service
2021 2020 Bank
1 2 Deutsche Bank
2 1 HSBC
3 6 BIDV
4 4 ANZ Banking Group
5 3 Standard Chartered
     

Vietnam Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2021   Bank
1   BIDV
2   Techcombank
3   Vietcombank
4   VietinBank
5   Sacombank

Tags

Cash Management Survey Asia PacificSurveysAsiamoney Cash Management SurveyAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree