2021 Best service (as voted by corporations)
Asiamoney’s 2021 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey.
Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia and domestic banks only ranking in 17 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers.
Regional
Domestic
Asia Pacific Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|3
|HSBC
|3
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|4
|5
|Citi
|5
|-
|United Overseas Bank
Australia Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|2
|HSBC
|2
|4
|ANZ Banking Group
|3
|6
|Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|4
|5
|Westpac Banking Corporation
|5
|3
|National Australia Bank
Australia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|ANZ Banking Group
|2
|Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|3
|Westpac Banking Corporation
|4
|National Australia Bank
Bangladesh Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|-
|Standard Chartered
China Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|3
|HSBC
|3
|-
|Deutsche Bank
|4
|-
|China Merchants Bank
|5
|6
|China Construction Bank
China Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|China Merchants Bank
|2
|China Construction Bank
|3
|ICBC
|4
|Agricultural Bank of China
|5
|Bank of China
Hong Kong Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|4
|HSBC
|3
|5
|Deutsche Bank
|4
|2
|Standard Chartered
|5
|3
|Citi
India Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|2
|HSBC
|3
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|4
|5
|ICICI Bank
|5
|7
|Standard Chartered
India Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|ICICI Bank
|2
|HDFC Bank
|3
|Axis Bank
|4
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|5
|State Bank of India
Indonesia Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|2
|DBS Bank
|2
|3
|BNI 46
|3
|1
|HSBC
|4
|5
|Deutsche Bank
|5
|9
|Citi
Indonesia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|BNI 46
|2
|Bank Mandiri
|3
|Bank Central Asia
|4
|Bank Permata
|5
|Bank Rakyat Indonesia
Japan Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|2
|HSBC
|2
|1
|Mizuho Financial Group
|3
|4
|MUFG
|4
|3
|SMBC
|5
|5
|Deutsche Bank
Japan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|Mizuho Financial Group
|2
|MUFG
|3
|SMBC
Kazakhstan Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|1
|Citi
|2
|-
|Halyk Bank
Kazakhstan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|Halyk Bank
Malaysia Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|2
|HSBC
|2
|3
|Citi
|3
|1
|Standard Chartered
|4
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|5
|5
|OCBC Bank
Malaysia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|RHB Bank
|2
|Hong Leong Bank
|3
|Maybank
|4
|CIMB
|5
|Public Bank Berhad
Pakistan Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|4
|HBL
|2
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|3
|1
|Citi
Philippines Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|5
|HSBC
|2
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|3
|4
|Citi
|4
|3
|Union Bank of the Philippines
|5
|7
|Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation
Philippines Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|Union Bank of the Philippines
|2
|Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation
|3
|Bank of the Philippine Islands
|4
|BDO Unibank
|5
|Metrobank
Singapore Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|2
|HSBC
|3
|5
|United Overseas Bank
|4
|4
|Citi
|5
|3
|Deutsche Bank
Singapore Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|United Overseas Bank
|3
|OCBC Bank
South Korea Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|1
|Deutsche Bank
|2
|2
|HSBC
|3
|6
|Citi
|4
|10
|KEB Hana Bank
|5
|8
|Woori Bank
South Korea Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|KEB Hana Bank
|2
|Woori Bank
|3
|Shinhan Bank
|4
|KB Kookmin Bank
|5
|Industrial Bank of Korea
Sri Lanka Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|2
|1
|DFCC Bank
|3
|3
|HSBC
|4
|7
|Standard Chartered
|5
|8
|Citi
Sri Lanka Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|DFCC Bank
|2
|Hatton National Bank
|3
|National Development Bank of Sri Lanka
|4
|Sampath Bank
|5
|Nations Trust Bank
Taiwan Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|2
|DBS Bank
|3
|11
|Cathay United Bank
|4
|4
|E.SUN Bank
|5
|13
|Taiwan Cooperative Bank
Taiwan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|Cathay United Bank
|2
|E.SUN Bank
|3
|Taiwan Cooperative Bank
|4
|CTBC
|5
|Mega International Commercial Bank
Thailand Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|2
|Bangkok Bank
|3
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|4
|4
|Siam Commercial Bank
|5
|5
|Kasikornbank
Thailand Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|Bangkok Bank
|2
|Siam Commercial Bank
|3
|Kasikornbank
|4
|Krung Thai Bank
|5
|TMB Bank
Vietnam Best Service
|2021
|2020
|Bank
|1
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|2
|1
|HSBC
|3
|6
|BIDV
|4
|4
|ANZ Banking Group
|5
|3
|Standard Chartered
Vietnam Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2021
|Bank
|1
|BIDV
|2
|Techcombank
|3
|Vietcombank
|4
|VietinBank
|5
|Sacombank