2022 Best service (as voted by corporations)
Asiamoney’s 2022 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey.
Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia and domestic banks only ranking in 14 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers.
Regional
Domestic
Asia Pacific Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|2
|HSBC
|3
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|4
|4
|Citi
|5
|6
|Standard Chartered
|
China Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|2
|HSBC
|3
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|
China Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2022
|Bank
|1
|China CITIC Bank
|2
|China Merchants Bank
|3
|Agricultural Bank of China
|
Hong Kong Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|3
|2
|HSBC
|
India Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|2
|HSBC
|3
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|
India Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2022
|Bank
|1
|HDFC Bank
|2
|ICICI Bank
|3
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|
Indonesia Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|6
|OCBC NISP
|3
|7
|Bank Mandiri
|
Indonesia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2022
|Bank
|1
|OCBC NISP
|2
|Bank Mandiri
|3
|Bank Central Asia
|
Japan Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|2
|Mizuho Financial Group
|3
|3
|MUFG
|
Japan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2022
|Bank
|1
|Mizuho Financial Group
|2
|MUFG
|3
|SMBC
|
Malaysia Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|3
|2
|Citi
|
Malaysia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2022
|Bank
|1
|Maybank
|2
|Public Bank Berhad
|3
|CIMB
|
Pakistan Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|-
|Standard Chartered
|2
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|3
|-
|HBL
|
Pakistan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|HBL
|
Philippines Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|6
|Standard Chartered
|2
|3
|Citi
|3
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|
Philippines Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2022
|Bank
|1
|Bank of Philippine Islands
|2
|Union Bank of the Philippines
|3
|BDO Unibank
|
Singapore Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|7
|Standard Chartered
|2
|1
|DBS Bank
|3
|2
|HSBC
|
Singapore Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2022
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|United Overseas Bank
|3
|OCBC Bank
|
South Korea Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|1
|Deutsche Bank
|2
|3
|Citi
|3
|2
|HSBC
|
South Korea Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2022
|Bank
|1
|KEB Hana Bank
|2
|Hana Financial Group
|3
|Industrial Bank of Korea
|
Sri Lanka Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|2
|DFCC Bank
|2
|4
|Standard Chartered
|3
|8
|Sampath Bank
|
Sri Lanka Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2022
|Bank
|1
|DFCC Bank
|2
|Sampath Bank
|3
|Nations Trust Bank
|
Taiwan Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|2
|DBS Bank
|2
|1
|HSBC
|3
|7
|Mega International Commercial Bank
|
Taiwan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2022
|Bank
|1
|Mega International Commercial Bank
|2
|Hua Nan Bank
|3
|CTBC
|
Thailand Best Service
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|2
|1
|HSBC
|3
|2
|Bangkok Bank
|
Thailand Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2022
|Bank
|1
|Bangkok Bank
|2
|Siam Commercial Bank
|3
|TMB Bank
|
Vietnam Best Service
|2022
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|HSBC
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|
Vietnam Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2022
|Bank
|1
|Techcombank
|2
|Vietcombank
|3
|VietinBank