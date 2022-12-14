The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

PollsCash Management Survey

2022 Best service (as voted by corporations)

December 15, 2022
View full 2022 results

Asiamoney’s 2022 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey.

Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia and domestic banks only ranking in 14 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers.

Regional
Domestic

Asia Pacific Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 2 HSBC
3 3 Deutsche Bank
4 4 Citi
5 6 Standard Chartered

China Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 2 HSBC
3 3 Deutsche Bank
     

China Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2022   Bank
1   China CITIC Bank
2   China Merchants Bank
3   Agricultural Bank of China
     

Hong Kong Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 3 Deutsche Bank
3 2 HSBC
     

India Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 2 HSBC
3 3 Deutsche Bank
     

India Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2022   Bank
1   HDFC Bank
2   ICICI Bank
3   Kotak Mahindra Bank
     

Indonesia Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 6 OCBC NISP
3 7 Bank Mandiri
     

Indonesia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2022   Bank
1   OCBC NISP
2   Bank Mandiri
3   Bank Central Asia
     

Japan Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 2 Mizuho Financial Group
3 3 MUFG
     

Japan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2022   Bank
1   Mizuho Financial Group
2   MUFG
3   SMBC
     

Malaysia Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 4 Deutsche Bank
3 2 Citi
     

Malaysia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2022   Bank
1   Maybank
2   Public Bank Berhad
3   CIMB
     

Pakistan Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 - Standard Chartered
2 2 Deutsche Bank
3 - HBL
     

Pakistan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2022 2021 Bank
1   HBL
     

Philippines Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 6 Standard Chartered
2 3 Citi
3 2 Deutsche Bank
     

Philippines Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2022   Bank
1   Bank of Philippine Islands
2   Union Bank of the Philippines
3   BDO Unibank
     

Singapore Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 7 Standard Chartered
2 1 DBS Bank
3 2 HSBC
     

Singapore Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2022   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   United Overseas Bank
3   OCBC Bank
     

South Korea Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 1 Deutsche Bank
2 3 Citi
3 2 HSBC
     

South Korea Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2022   Bank
1   KEB Hana Bank
2   Hana Financial Group
3   Industrial Bank of Korea
     

Sri Lanka Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 2 DFCC Bank
2 4 Standard Chartered
3 8 Sampath Bank
     

Sri Lanka Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2022   Bank
1   DFCC Bank
2   Sampath Bank
3   Nations Trust Bank
     

Taiwan Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 2 DBS Bank
2 1 HSBC
3 7 Mega International Commercial Bank
     

Taiwan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2022   Bank
1   Mega International Commercial Bank
2   Hua Nan Bank
3   CTBC
     

Thailand Best Service
2022 2021 Bank
1 3 Deutsche Bank
2 1 HSBC
3 2 Bangkok Bank
     

Thailand Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2022   Bank
1   Bangkok Bank
2   Siam Commercial Bank
3   TMB Bank
     

Vietnam Best Service
2022   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   HSBC
3   Deutsche Bank
     

Vietnam Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2022   Bank
1   Techcombank
2   Vietcombank
3   VietinBank

