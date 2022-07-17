Asiamoney Best Bank Awards 2022

Winners published in September 2022: Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam

Winners published in December 2022: China Japan, Korea, Kazakhstan, Mongolia

About the Best Bank Awards

Each issue of Asiamoney contains in-depth reports and banking awards in up to eight markets in Asia.

Our aim is to identify which banks in each market have excelled across a range of core banking activities over the past 12 months.

The categories under consideration are: best domestic bank; best international bank; best investment bank; best corporate bank; best bank for SMEs; best bank for digital solutions; best Islamic bank; best bank for ESG; best bank for CSR; best bank for diversity & inclusion.

Asiamoney’s award decisions were made by a team of senior journalists after receiving detailed submissions from market participants and in conjunction with research into the banking and capital markets by our editorial committee. Our senior editors also visited each country or territory to meet leading bankers and gather client and competitor feedback.