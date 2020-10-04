Best Bank Awards Best Bank Awards 2018: Hong Kong October 05, 2020 Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy Link URLCopied! Print Hong Kong Best Bank Awards Hong Kong's best domestic bank 2018: Hang Seng Bank October 05, 2020 Best Bank Awards Hong Kong's best corporate and investment bank 2018: BOCI October 05, 2020 Best Bank Awards Hong Kong's best international bank 2018: Citi October 05, 2020 Best Bank Awards Hong Kong's best digital bank 2018: Bank of East Asia October 05, 2020 Best Bank Awards Hong Kong's best private bank 2018: Credit Suisse October 05, 2020 Best Bank Awards Hong Kong's best bank for SMEs 2018: DBS October 05, 2020 Best Bank Awards Hong Kong's best bank for CSR 2018: Bank of China (Hong Kong) October 05, 2020