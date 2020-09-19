New Silk Road Finance Awards Asiamoney New Silk Road Finance Awards 2020 September 19, 2020 Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy Link URLCopied! Print Overall winners New Silk Road Finance Awards Overall: Best Chinese bank for BRI 2020 September 19, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Overall: Best bank for advising Chinese institutions on BRI 2020 September 19, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Overall: Best BRI project or initiative 2020 September 19, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Overall: Best international bank for BRI 2020 September 19, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Overall: Best research house for BRI 2020 September 19, 2020 Central Eastern Europe & Central West Asia New Silk Road Finance Awards CEE & Central West Asia: Best Regional Bank for BRI 2020 September 19, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards CEE & Central West Asia: Best Chinese bank in the region for BRI 2020 September 19, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards CEE & Central West Asia: Best international bank in the region for BRI 2020 September 19, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards CEE & Central West Asia: Best Local Bank in the Region for BRI 2020 September 19, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards CEE & Central West Asia: Best Bank for BRI-related Financing in the Region 2020 September 19, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards CEE & Central West Asia: Best Individual BRI Project or Initiative in the Region 2020 September 19, 2020 Middle East & Africa New Silk Road Finance Awards Middle East and Africa: Best Regional Bank for BRI 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Middle East and Africa: Best Chinese Bank in the Region for BRI 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Middle East and Africa: Best International Bank for BRI 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Middle East and Africa: Best Local Bank in the Region for BRI 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Middle East and Africa: Best Bank for BRI-related Financing in the Region 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Middle East and Africa: Best Bank for Infrastructure/Project Finance 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Middle East and Africa: Best Individual BRI Project or Initiative in the Region 2020 September 20, 2020 South Asia New Silk Road Finance Awards South Asia: Best International Bank in the Region for BRI 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards South Asia: Best Local Bank in the Region for BRI 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards South Asia: Best Bank for BRI-related Financing in the Region 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards South Asia: Best Bank for Infrastructure/Project Finance in the Region 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards South Asia: Best Individual BRI Project or Initiative in the Region 2020 September 20, 2020 Southeast Asia New Silk Road Finance Awards Southeast Asia: Best Regional Bank for BRI 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Southeast Asia: Best Chinese Bank in the Region for BRI 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Southeast Asia: Best International Bank in the Region for BRI 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Southeast Asia: Best Local Bank in the Region for BRI 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Southeast Asia: Best Bank for BRI-related financing in the Region 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Southeast Asia: Best Bank for Infrastructure/Project Finance in the Region 2020 September 20, 2020 New Silk Road Finance Awards Southeast Asia: Best Individual BRI Project or Initiative in the Region 2020 September 20, 2020