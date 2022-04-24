Best Asian private bank in Asia 2022

Joseph Poon, DBS Private Bank Joseph Poon, DBS Private Bank

The private banking arm of Singaporean financial services firm DBS Bank had yet another stellar year, making it the natural choice for Asiamoney’s best Asian private bank award for 2022.

This was no rote, going-through-the-motions judgement, given DBS takes this award for the third year running. The firm really did have that kind of standout 2021: it is clear that the last decade of building up the bank’s wealth management franchise is paying off.

The bank served up yet another record performance in 2021, with global private banking client assets growing 14% year on year. Fee income rose 17% year on year, while investment registered record growth. That was no easy feat given that market charts looked more like electrocardiograph readings thanks to the pandemic, surging inflation and geopolitical tensions.

This tells a broader story of the quality and savvy of the bank's franchise and the nimbleness of its execution in rapidly changing times, says Joseph Poon, group head at DBS Private Bank.

All private banking executives like to claim their team’s strategies are on firm ground, that their research staff made good calls for private banking clients and that they are seeing surging demand for in-house managed investment products.

But