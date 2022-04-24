Best digital private bank in the Philippines 2022

Albert Yeo, BDO Private Bank Albert Yeo, BDO Private Bank

BDO Private Bank, part of the Philippines’ largest bank, has never been a technology laggard. Even before Covid-19, it understood that digital offerings are not just a necessary evil, but a game-changing differentiator.

In the last year, says president Albert Yeo, BDO Private Bank continued to invest significantly in its digital platform, communication tools and cybersecurity in all aspects of bank operations and at all levels – making it Asiamoney’s best private bank for digital in the Philippines for 2022.

That’s not to say Yeo took his eyes off results in the short term. BDO Private reported a net income of more than $18.4 million in 2021, while trust assets under management rose 9% over 2020 levels to $10.5 billion. The loan portfolio grew 10%, year on year, to $67 million.

This is where being part of a large, tech-savvy bank works to the private bank’s advantage. Parent BDO Unibank is accelerating digitization efforts to ensure that pandemic-driven shifts toward online engagement live on and deepen.

These fresh digital initiatives don’t just revolve around the bank’s technology infrastructure but involve a redesign of internal operational processes.