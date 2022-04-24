The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best digital private bank in the Philippines 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

BDO Private Bank

View full 2022 results
Albert Yeo, BDO Private Bank.jpg
Albert Yeo, BDO Private Bank

BDO Private Bank, part of the Philippines’ largest bank, has never been a technology laggard. Even before Covid-19, it understood that digital offerings are not just a necessary evil, but a game-changing differentiator.

In the last year, says president Albert Yeo, BDO Private Bank continued to invest significantly in its digital platform, communication tools and cybersecurity in all aspects of bank operations and at all levels – making it Asiamoney’s best private bank for digital in the Philippines for 2022.

That’s not to say Yeo took his eyes off results in the short term. BDO Private reported a net income of more than $18.4 million in 2021, while trust assets under management rose 9% over 2020 levels to $10.5 billion. The loan portfolio grew 10%, year on year, to $67 million.

This is where being part of a large, tech-savvy bank works to the private bank’s advantage. Parent BDO Unibank is accelerating digitization efforts to ensure that pandemic-driven shifts toward online engagement live on and deepen.

These fresh digital initiatives don’t just revolve around the bank’s technology infrastructure but involve a redesign of internal operational processes.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree