Best domestic private bank in India 2021

Oisharya Das, Kotak Mahindra Bank Oisharya Das, Kotak Mahindra Bank

With responsibility for managing the wealth of more than 51% of India’s top-100 Forbes-list families almost makes Kotak Mahindra Group an economic indicator on its own.

That the bank just had its best year ever in 2020, despite volatility caused by the pandemic, says as much about India as it does about the team that Kotak’s wealth management chief executive Oisharya Das has assembled. India, of course, navigated the worst of last year’s global wreckage. The new year seems a very different story for the economy as a new wave of Covid-19 infections upends the best laid plans.

Das is hardly panicking though. The 20-plus years of experience the Kotak Group has in the wealth management industry means its most senior bankers have seen different market cycles, and yet maintained their leadership position due to an in-depth understanding of clients’ requirements, asset classes and the risk associated with each, says Das.

Along with her experienced staff, Das credits the bank’s unique model, based on the key pillars of open architecture and institutional and non-conflicting advice.

Created