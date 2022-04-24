Best domestic private bank in India 2022

ICICI Bank

Any Mumbai-based banker who says his institution aims to be the JPMorgan of India is bound to get attention. But considering the year that ICICI Bank and Rajesh Iyer, its head of private banking and wealth management, just had, it’s plausible.

Assets under management surged 70% in 2021, making ICICI’s private banking division the biggest in India. Even more impressive, though, is how ICICI excelled in virtually all segments in which it operates.

Its performance metrics in wealth management, investment advisory, asset management, corporate credit, retail credit, investment banking, venture capital, broking services, housing finance, life insurance and general insurance were impressive all around.

High net worth clients – whether leading business promoters, professionals, the self-employed, family offices or corporations – have few complaints about ICICI’s investment strategies in a turbulent year.