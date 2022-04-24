The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best domestic private bank in India 2022

April 25, 2022
ICICI Bank

Highly Regarded

  • HDFC Bank
  • Axis Bank
  • ASK Wealth Advisors
  • Avendus
  • Centrum Wealth
    • View full 2022 results

    Any Mumbai-based banker who says his institution aims to be the JPMorgan of India is bound to get attention. But considering the year that ICICI Bank and Rajesh Iyer, its head of private banking and wealth management, just had, it’s plausible.

    Assets under management surged 70% in 2021, making ICICI’s private banking division the biggest in India. Even more impressive, though, is how ICICI excelled in virtually all segments in which it operates.

    Its performance metrics in wealth management, investment advisory, asset management, corporate credit, retail credit, investment banking, venture capital, broking services, housing finance, life insurance and general insurance were impressive all around.

    High net worth clients – whether leading business promoters, professionals, the self-employed, family offices or corporations – have few complaints about ICICI’s investment strategies in a turbulent year.

