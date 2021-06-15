Best domestic private bank in Indonesia 2021

Handayani, Bank Rakyat Indonesia Handayani, Bank Rakyat Indonesia

In the 126 years that Indonesia’s oldest bank has been in operation, BRI more than earned its “People’s Bank” status in the local popular imagination. It is hard to find a business, homeowner, executive or market player who doesn’t have some kind of direct relationship with BRI, or Bank Rakyat Indonesia.

The bank serves its more than 130 million customers via 6,500 branches in 44 provinces in the world’s fourth-most populous nation. It’s all part of BRI’s ambition to become southeast Asia’s most valued institution.

For all its scale, though, much of the real energy at BRI these days can be found among the just over 800 clients tended to by Handayani, director of consumer at the bank.

Despite the tumultuous impact of the pandemic, BRI’s wealth management division turned in solid financial growth last year. The bank recorded a 26% boost in fee-based income in 2020, as total assets under management continued a decade-long upswing to nearly $9 billion, a rise of over 2% year on year.

The opportunities are also huge.