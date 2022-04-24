The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best domestic private bank in Indonesia 2022

April 25, 2022
Bank Rakyat Indonesia

Highly Regarded

  • Bank Mandiri
    Bigger isn’t necessarily better in the banking world as fintech startups capture investors’ imaginations. Yet Bank Rakyat Indonesia, the country’s biggest bank by assets, stands out for reminding Indonesia that it can adapt and stay relevant in the tech unicorn age.

    That reminder comes across in the numbers as the wealthiest of Indonesia’s 273 million people continued to entrust BRI with their money. During the lockdowns and market turbulence of 2021, fee-based income revenue at BRI’s private banking operations grew 25%, year on year, to $32 million. Assets under management inched up 1% to $10 billion.

    More important, given the broader context, is that the number of clients rose 21% from the previous year to 95,000, showing that BRI’s wealth management philosophy is gaining steady ground.

    Founded in 1895 and ubiquitous in the world’s fourth-most populous nation, BRI is a part of Indonesia’s history.

