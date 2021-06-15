The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best domestic private bank in Thailand 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

Siam Commercial Bank

View full 2021 results
Metinee Jongsaliswang, Siam Commercial Bank.jpg
Metinee Jongsaliswang, Siam Commercial Bank

Siam Commercial Bank’s 114-year history makes it as good as any microcosm of the ups and downs of southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy. And the last year has surely seen more of the latter than the former.

In 2020, the Thai economy shrank at the fastest rate in more than 20 years as both its main growth engines – exports and tourism – sputtered spectacularly. Through it all, Siam Commercial proved to be a financial bulwark for the nation’s wealthy.

Metinee Jongsaliswang, who heads Siam Commercial’s private banking unit, is not exaggerating when she says her team achieved immense success in increasing the client base, assets under management and frontline productivity last year.

The number of private banking clients at Siam Commercial rose 5% year on year in 2020 to 11,000, while AUM rose 2% and revenues 7%. These feats are all the more impressive considering the tough economic climate that Thailand faced over the last 12 months. But the dramatic forces of the last year prodded Siam Commercial to play to its strengths.

The

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree