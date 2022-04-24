The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best domestic private bank in the Philippines 2022

April 25, 2022
Metrobank

Highly Regarded

  • BDO Private Bank
  • UnionBank Private Banking
    • View full 2022 results

    Metrobank’s private wealth division has had an eventful run since its launch in 2016. From the elections of Rodrigo Duterte and Donald Trump to the pandemic and surging inflation, and now the Russia-Ukraine crisis, it has been quite a ride for the firm.

    But Metrobank, whose head of private wealth is Lizette Perez, is making quite a go of it, finding success in its slow but steady strategy to win clients.

    With combined assets under management of about $4.7 billion, Metrobank’s aim is not to be the Philippines’ biggest private bank, just the best.

    It was the first local private bank, for example, to require a minimum of $2 million in assets from clients. This ensures that Metrobank, under president Fabian Dee, stays linearly focused on its target market.

    Since then, other local players have begun following its lead of targeting the ultra high net worth set in one of Asia’s most volatile economies.

