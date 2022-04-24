Best domestic private bank in the Philippines 2022

Metrobank

Metrobank’s private wealth division has had an eventful run since its launch in 2016. From the elections of Rodrigo Duterte and Donald Trump to the pandemic and surging inflation, and now the Russia-Ukraine crisis, it has been quite a ride for the firm.

But Metrobank, whose head of private wealth is Lizette Perez, is making quite a go of it, finding success in its slow but steady strategy to win clients.

With combined assets under management of about $4.7 billion, Metrobank’s aim is not to be the Philippines’ biggest private bank, just the best.

It was the first local private bank, for example, to require a minimum of $2 million in assets from clients. This ensures that Metrobank, under president Fabian Dee, stays linearly focused on its target market.

Since then, other local players have begun following its lead of targeting the ultra high net worth set in one of Asia’s most volatile economies.