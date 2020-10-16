The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for asset management in Taiwan 2020

October 16, 2020
Taipei Fubon Bank

Asia Private Banking Awards
October 14, 2020
Taipei Fubon Bank, Taiwan’s third-largest privately owned bank by total assets, has been a leader in asset management for a long time.

Its unique and customized asset allocation services lean on the bank’s award-winning digital division, matching solutions to the exacting needs of high and ultra-high net-worth customers.

Roman Cheng, President, Taipei Fubon Bank.jpg
Roman Cheng, Taipei Fubon Bank

In 2019, the bank created a new HNW division and launched Fubon Wealth Solutions, a new private bank brand overseen by president Roman Cheng, which treats each customer like a business. Its tie-up with Lombard Odier allows it to offer high-end products designed by the Swiss lender, with a focus on asset allocation, family management, tax planning, overseas investment and wealth succession.

The Taipei-based financial institution, created in 2005 via the merger of two of the country’s largest full-service commercial lenders, also leans on Lombard’s risk-monitoring mechanism to enable the real-time monitoring and adjustment of every HNW or UHNW client’s core asset allocation.

The net result is a process of monitoring and measuring, which results in portfolios being constantly assessed and scrutinized to ensure they adapt to prevailing challenges, be they local, regional or global.

