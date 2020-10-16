Best for asset management in Taiwan 2020

Taipei Fubon Bank, Taiwan’s third-largest privately owned bank by total assets, has been a leader in asset management for a long time.

Its unique and customized asset allocation services lean on the bank’s award-winning digital division, matching solutions to the exacting needs of high and ultra-high net-worth customers.

Roman Cheng, Taipei Fubon Bank Roman Cheng, Taipei Fubon Bank

In 2019, the bank created a new HNW division and launched Fubon Wealth Solutions, a new private bank brand overseen by president Roman Cheng, which treats each customer like a business. Its tie-up with Lombard Odier allows it to offer high-end products designed by the Swiss lender, with a focus on asset allocation, family management, tax planning, overseas investment and wealth succession.

The Taipei-based financial institution, created in 2005 via the merger of two of the country’s largest full-service commercial lenders, also leans on Lombard’s risk-monitoring mechanism to enable the real-time monitoring and adjustment of every HNW or UHNW client’s core asset allocation.

The net result is a process of monitoring and measuring, which results in portfolios being constantly assessed and scrutinized to ensure they adapt to prevailing challenges, be they local, regional or global.