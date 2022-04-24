Best for discretionary portfolio management in India 2022

Anil Sarin, Centrum Wealth Anil Sarin, Centrum Wealth

Having its roots in a financial company with a conservative profile paid off for Centrum Wealth Management in 2021.

While the firm thrives on the entrepreneurial energy coursing through India, there’s a stick-to-the-basics code that works especially well when the global economy goes awry, says Arpita Vinay, managing director and co-head of Centrum Wealth.

This means Centrum Wealth’s commitment to institutionalized processes, checks-and-balances and de-risking held its business in good stead in the past year.

In 2021, overall assets under management rose a robust 48%, year on year. Centrum Wealth claims to have recorded one of the highest annualized insurance premium take-ups in the industry last year.

The firm’s strong focus on building annuity income also paid off. Mutual fund-based annuity revenue was up 65%, year on year, while annuity income overall surged 75%.

It was a similar story elsewhere too. Centrum Wealth’s asset management business showed a solid performance. Discretionary portfolio management services revenue grew 2.4 times, and the equity advisory business nearly doubled in revenue with a 75% AUM increase.

The impressive numbers of the wealth arm are in large part thanks to the broader Centrum Group’s journey these last two-plus decades.

Set