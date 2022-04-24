Best for ESG investing in Asia 2022

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered is an indispensable industry leader when it comes to putting the case that sustainability isn’t just about making a positive contribution to humanity. It is also about making money.

Arguably no region has more to gain from this proposition than Asia, home both to the biggest populations and most dynamic economies.

Under Eugenia Koh, head of sustainable investing and engagement strategy for Standard Chartered’s private bank, the firm has managed to connect the dots between green investing and hefty returns. The challenge, though, is getting investors with a short-term view to stop making expedient decisions that come at the expense of the long-term sustainability of those profits.

Two trends support Standard Chartered’s case for ESG investments. One is how the pandemic is driving waves of high net worth individuals toward ESG principles.