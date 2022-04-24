The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for ESG investing in Singapore 2022

April 25, 2022
DBS Bank

View full 2022 results
Joseph Poon, DBS Private Bank.jpg
Joseph Poon, DBS Private Bank

DBS Bank’s haul of wins in Asiamoney’s 2022 awards include best domestic private bank in Singapore, best for investment research in Singapore and best for ESG investing in the city-state. The wins are all much deserved, with credit going to the team spearheaded by Joseph Poon, group head of DBS Private Bank.

DBS’s top-notch offerings are many. Start with its technology. These days, every reasonably competitive bank has a decent mobile app that’s gaining more and more traction. If a bank had not already invested big in digital tools by 2019, the Covid-19 era forced them to. What differentiates DBS is how it uses its tech to help clients find alpha.

The bank has long been a digital banking trendsetter and is known for having something of a startup culture vibe and mindset within its walls. Now, though, DBS is letting its digital wealth strategy transform the way it operates. One way is how relationship managers are encouraged to reimagine the end-to-end client-banker journey.

Take DBS Private Bank’s embrace of artificial intelligence.

