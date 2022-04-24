Best for family offices in Asia 2022

Thomas Ang, Credit Suisse Thomas Ang, Credit Suisse

Any list of family office leaders in Asia is sure to have Credit Suisse at the very top. A pioneer in this field, Credit Suisse established family office services, Asia Pacific, in 2010. The business has grown steadily and in 2021 it seemed that everything really came together.

The bank strengthened its presence in Asia by adding experienced dedicated specialists on the ground. Considering the size and accessibility of its services across Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse is uniquely positioned to cover Asian family office clients keen on setting up a satellite family office in another part of Asia.

Within its Family Office Services team, Credit Suisse has a sub-team of dedicated private label fund and wealth structuring specialists. This allows the bank to better design and set up investment structures for ultra high net worth individuals.

Credit Suisse’s clients are a diverse group. They range from newly minted billionaires in the technology, media and telecommunication industry who are still at the wealth creation stage to multi-generational families whose main concern is wealth transition.