The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for family offices in India 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

Edelweiss Private Wealth Management

View full 2021 results
Ashish Kehair, Edelweiss Wealth Management.jpg
Ashish Kehair, Edelweiss Private Wealth Management

Edelweiss’s Wealth Management team, led by president Ashish Kehair, is not afraid to say the quiet part out loud when asked about their 2021 strategy. “It’s all about leveraging opportunities in a crisis.”

Kehair is unapologetic about his belief that disruption on the scale of 2020 was a terrible thing to waste. His business? “It is rolling,” he notes, a description supported by the 43% cumulative annualized growth rate in assets under advice to nearly $22 billion in the first quarter of India’s 2021 fiscal year.

Covid-19 chaos didn’t get in the way of Edelweiss offering clients a sixth consecutive year of heady growth – from $2.5 billion in 2015 – thanks to its agility and consistency in delivering an ever-evolving wealth management proposition.

It helps that Edelweiss is almost linearly focused on the segment of India’s population likely to benefit most from 2021 – the nation’s wealthiest families. Roughly 2,500 of them.

Though the company provides a broad range of financial products and services to a reasonably diverse group of high net worth clients, including individuals, corporations and myriad institutions, its work in the family office space is what grabs Asiamoney’s attention.

From

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree