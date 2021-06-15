Best for family offices in India 2021

Ashish Kehair, Edelweiss Private Wealth Management Ashish Kehair, Edelweiss Private Wealth Management

Edelweiss’s Wealth Management team, led by president Ashish Kehair, is not afraid to say the quiet part out loud when asked about their 2021 strategy. “It’s all about leveraging opportunities in a crisis.”

Kehair is unapologetic about his belief that disruption on the scale of 2020 was a terrible thing to waste. His business? “It is rolling,” he notes, a description supported by the 43% cumulative annualized growth rate in assets under advice to nearly $22 billion in the first quarter of India’s 2021 fiscal year.

Covid-19 chaos didn’t get in the way of Edelweiss offering clients a sixth consecutive year of heady growth – from $2.5 billion in 2015 – thanks to its agility and consistency in delivering an ever-evolving wealth management proposition.

It helps that Edelweiss is almost linearly focused on the segment of India’s population likely to benefit most from 2021 – the nation’s wealthiest families. Roughly 2,500 of them.

Though the company provides a broad range of financial products and services to a reasonably diverse group of high net worth clients, including individuals, corporations and myriad institutions, its work in the family office space is what grabs Asiamoney’s attention.

