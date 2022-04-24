Best for family offices in India 2022

Edelweiss Private Wealth Management

Highly Regarded Alpha Capital Client Associates

Last year was perhaps one of the best ones for Edelweiss Wealth Management.

Granted, the last two years of flush liquidity due to the pandemic-fuelled moves by major central banks everywhere have pushed profits up for many private wealth companies. But Edelweiss Wealth Management has been on a seven-year tear.

Assets under management were $2.5 billion in 2015. By fiscal 2022, they had reached $26 billion. Alok Saigal, president and head of Edelweiss Private Wealth, credits his staff for putting in place an ever-evolving wealth management proposition – and for doing a stellar job in calling market zigs and zags.

That’s particularly so over the last year. Edelweiss Private Wealth’s strategy team managed to call the big gyrations in both Indian and global stocks rather expertly. In late 2020, as the pandemic-driven collapse in equities reversed course, Edelweiss clients were well-positioned to benefit.