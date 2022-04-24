Best for family offices in Singapore 2022

Kevin Tay, Julius Baer Kevin Tay, Julius Baer

Julius Baer, one of the world’s largest and oldest wealth managers, is a firm that puts family affairs at the heart of its investment strategies.

This is only natural. The firm, which was founded in 1890, started as a family shop. Once the business was flourishing, the family sold at the ideal moment and used the proceeds to help develop the wealth management business of today.

Understanding families and their legacies are therefore part of this pure-play, private bank’s culture, which means Julius Baer is well suited for single family offices, providing Singapore clients with the widest selection of solutions through its open platform.

The bank – whose head of wealth planning and family office services for Singapore is Kevin Tay – provides the full suite of capabilities to clients, from wealth planning and structuring to wealth management, investment solutions and financing.

Business has been good. Julius Baer Group recorded AUM of about $512 billion in 2021, an 11% increase year on year. Net new money rose 30%: Contributions were particularly strong from clients domiciled in Asia, especially in Singapore, Japan, and India.

Julius