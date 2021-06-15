The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for HNW in Asia 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

Kotak Mahindra Bank

View full 2021 results
Oisharya Das, Kotak Mahindra Bank.jpg
Oisharya Das, Kotak Mahindra Bank

New Delhi grew to understand the importance of the wealth held by non-resident Indians, or NRIs, last year and what happens when their multi-country banking needs are not met.

The last 18 months have been particularly complicated for India’s high net worth citizens. On the one hand, you have NRIs unexpectedly stuck in India because of Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions, struggling to manage their accounts across borders and the resulting tax implications. On the other hand, HNW Indians abroad were struggling to juggle business and family needs.

At every turn, Kotak Mahindra Bank was there to help India’s wealthiest make sense of a uniquely chaotic period, catering to their cross-border needs, whether within Asia or outside.

When readers think of best-in-Asia private banks, this Mumbai-based operation may not spring to mind first. But few can compete when it comes to Kotak’s offerings in personal finance, investment banking, life insurance and, of course, wealth management for a sprawling diaspora in an economy that is gaining on China in terms of gross domestic product.

India’s

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree