Best for HNW in Hong Kong 2022

Bank of East Asia

Bank of East Asia, a 103-year-old Hong Kong institution, is a force to be reckoned with in the city. The same goes for its private banking arm, just 17 years in operation but which has been working its way through a city famed for one of the highest concentrations of high net worth people anywhere.

Fritz Chan is head of private banking at BEA. The firm continues to make inroads into the Greater China market, a feat that makes it Asiamoney’s best for HNW in Hong Kong in 2022.

Naturally, the private banking group makes great use of the broader bank’s footprint in the Hong Kong market, where it operates one of the city’s most extensive branch networks.