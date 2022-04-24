The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for HNW in India 2022

April 25, 2022
IDFC First Bank

Highly Regarded

  • IndusInd Bank
  • Centrum Wealth
    • View full 2022 results

    Members of the private banking team at IDFC First Bank wear their technology on their sleeves. It’s apparent from the way senior management rarely miss a chance to explain how IDFC First is a neo-age bank with an absolute focus on digital banking offerings.

    There’s even a vision statement: Ethical, Digital and Social Good. The idea is that ethical banking is at the core of everything IDFC First does. Digital is how they run a business they believe contributes to the larger social good.

    The vision is working, at least from a financial success standpoint. Namita Arya, customer experience lead for wealth management and private banking, goes as far as saying the bank is expanding at a “stupendous rate”: Over the last year, assets under management surged a record 126%.

    IDFC First also boasts a transparent fee structure.

