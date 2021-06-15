The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for HNW in Malaysia 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

Maybank Private

View full 2021 results
Carolyn Leng, Maybank Private Malaysia.jpg
Carolyn Leng, Maybank Private

In an era of sensory overload, statistical noise and duelling narratives, Maybank Private’s Malaysia clients were well-served by its emphasis on a risk-focused investment approach.

At its heart is a vast, multi-directional and one-size-doesn’t-fit-all world view based on a research and trend analysis operation that has rivals playing catch-up. Reality-based, data-driven perspectives have been a particular hallmark of Carolyn Leng’s tenure as head of Maybank Private Malaysia since 2019.

Private bankers tend to come with a paradox: the thinkers you most want to hear from tend to be veterans who don’t do lots of media. Avid fans of CNBC or Bloomberg TV are unlikely to see Leng’s face on their screens, nor those of her senior staff. For clients, it’s a very different story, particularly since the coronavirus shook all facets of the investment world.

Covid-19 disruptions only increased Maybank Private’s priorities of continuously engaging with clients to update them on the market, as well as to discuss investment portfolio strategies – which was essential during a time of market volatility, says Leng.

Despite

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree