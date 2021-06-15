Best for HNW in Malaysia 2021

Carolyn Leng, Maybank Private Carolyn Leng, Maybank Private

In an era of sensory overload, statistical noise and duelling narratives, Maybank Private’s Malaysia clients were well-served by its emphasis on a risk-focused investment approach.

At its heart is a vast, multi-directional and one-size-doesn’t-fit-all world view based on a research and trend analysis operation that has rivals playing catch-up. Reality-based, data-driven perspectives have been a particular hallmark of Carolyn Leng’s tenure as head of Maybank Private Malaysia since 2019.

Private bankers tend to come with a paradox: the thinkers you most want to hear from tend to be veterans who don’t do lots of media. Avid fans of CNBC or Bloomberg TV are unlikely to see Leng’s face on their screens, nor those of her senior staff. For clients, it’s a very different story, particularly since the coronavirus shook all facets of the investment world.

Covid-19 disruptions only increased Maybank Private’s priorities of continuously engaging with clients to update them on the market, as well as to discuss investment portfolio strategies – which was essential during a time of market volatility, says Leng.

