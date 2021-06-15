Best for HNW in Thailand 2021

Jirawat Supornpaibul personifies the ways in which Covid-19 has arguably changed sustainable investment forever.

Sixteen months ago, his team focusing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, was a niche, little-understood unit of Kasikornbank’s private banking arm. Now Jirawat, who heads wealth management, is watching the rest of the industry play catch-up with KBank, a pioneer in the discipline.

The bank put sustainability issues at the heart of its 2020 strategy, well before the pandemic prodded CEOs everywhere to think more about their businesses’ relationship with the natural world.

Such prescience earns KBank Asiamoney’s best private bank for ESG in Thailand award, as well as the best for high net worth clients.

KBank Private Banking is now, more than ever, committed to being a leader in sustainable investing through its comprehensive wealth management services. The aim is to share with clients global best practices in climate crisis solutions and provide them with international investment opportunities to support sustainable businesses.

Previously, the bank offered sustainability-themed funds with names like “K-Hit” and “K-Change.” It’s now in the process of introducing a “K Climate Transition” vehicle, which invests in finds run by Switzerland’s Lombard Odier, a global private bank with a history dating back to 1796.

Through