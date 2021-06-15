Best for HNW in the Philippines 2021

Binky Mirabueno, Security Bank Binky Mirabueno, Security Bank

Leslie Cham, Security Bank Leslie Cham, Security Bank

Security Bank Corp has made a few smart decisions for its wealth management business since its launch in 2017.

One was the focus on client acquisition. The bank knew it was limited in its reach with only 20 or so relationship managers on its team. As a result, it decided to take advantage of its vast branch network, of more than 300 branches in the Philippines, to hunt down new clients.

The second move was to go back to basics in understanding what its high net worth clients really wanted. It surveyed its clients in late 2018 and early 2019 to find out more about their main requirements. The result? Security Bank started developing a comprehensive and consolidated view of its clients’ portfolios across banks and branches, which can be generated instantly upon request, providing clients with a full overview of their wealth and positioning across asset classes.

The timing could not have been better.