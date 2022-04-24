The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for investment research in Asia 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

Deutsche Bank

Highly Regarded

  • Credit Suisse
  • JPMorgan Private Bank
    • View full 2022 results

    In the last 12 months, Jason Liu has stared at more Excel spreadsheets than he cares to think about.

    It’s an occupational hazard when global markets and financial relationships that once made sense are turned upside down – and when you are head of the chief investment office, Asia Pacific, at Deutsche Bank International Private Bank, and far outside the German time zone.

    But odds are that officials in Frankfurt are plenty happy with how Liu and his research team – working with Markus Mueller, global head of the chief investment office – made sense of any number of senseless market mini-panics in 2021.

    One of the better calls from the Deutsche team was to go overweight US equities right out of the gate in 2021. The same was the case with Asia ex-Japan and emerging market bonds, while the advice was to be underweight sovereign debt.

    These

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
    Share
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree