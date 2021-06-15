The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for investment research in Hong Kong 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

HSBC

View full 2021 results

The challenge each year is finding a reason not to give HSBC the top private banking honours in Hong Kong yet again: But the reality is that no one else comes close to rivalling an institution with 156 years of robust history in the local market.

During that time, and particularly in the 24 years since the city reverted to Chinese hands, HSBC’s place at the centre of Hong Kong’s high and ultra high net worth families – and those aspiring to join them – has only grown.

Despite the chaos caused by the pandemic, HSBC’s private banking division in Hong Kong saw a 15% jump in client assets last year, a 6% increase, year on year, in net new money and a 35% surge in brokerage and trading revenues.

These were impressive numbers, coming not only during a health crisis but also a broad restructuring of the bank’s business. In September, HSBC picked Annabel Spring as its global chief executive of wealth and private banking. That was part of a move earlier last year to merge global private banking and retail banking into a new growth unit that covers all different facets of private wealth, from retail customers to ultra high net worth clients.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree