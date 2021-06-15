Best for investment research in India 2021

Amrita Farmahan, Ambit Global Private Client Amrita Farmahan, Ambit Global Private Client

Nothing good comes from a bank’s research team warning of a looming “Black Swan” in global markets. But Ambit Global Private Client’s in-house research arm did just that in an April 2020 report with those two dreaded words in the title.

Thinking so apocalyptically as the pandemic hit worked out well for the clients of Ambit wealth management, under chief executive Amrita Farmahan, in the 12 months that followed. Ambit was among the few, and the first, to predict a bear market. Equally importantly, though, it was right about when to get back in the game.

Ambit’s business revenues grew 120% in fiscal year 2021. Assets under management grew to $3.7 billion as Ambit completed seven major transactions.

That performance owes much to Farmahan’s team of 22 private bankers, each with an average 15 years of experience in managing client assets. They oversee the fortunes of 22 billionaires along with more than 1,500 high net worth families.

But the real core of the operation is a research team that tells it like it is.