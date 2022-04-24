The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for investment research in India 2022

April 25, 2022
Kotak Mahindra Bank

Highly Regarded

  • ASK Investment Managers
  • Client Associates
    When you manage the wealth for 51 of India’s 100 wealthiest families, a year like the last one is bound to be stressful, thanks to the pandemic, surging inflation, trade tensions and the threat of central bank tightening moves.

    But kudos goes to Kotak Mahindra Bank and Oisharya Das, CEO of wealth management, for helping the firm increase its assets under management by roughly 70% in 2021.

    While that is an impressive feat, Kotak’s real skill was how it sensed where the global economy was heading, advising clients how to benefit or limit their exposure. That’s why it is Asiamoney’s 2022 choice for best for investment research in India.

    Although clients were nervous and in a decidedly risk-off mode, Kotak’s wealth management team advised them not to stay in cash – even when credit markets went awry, and traders braced for another potential taper tantrum.

    Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
