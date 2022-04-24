Best for investment research in India 2022

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Highly Regarded ASK Investment Managers Client Associates

When you manage the wealth for 51 of India’s 100 wealthiest families, a year like the last one is bound to be stressful, thanks to the pandemic, surging inflation, trade tensions and the threat of central bank tightening moves.

But kudos goes to Kotak Mahindra Bank and Oisharya Das, CEO of wealth management, for helping the firm increase its assets under management by roughly 70% in 2021.

While that is an impressive feat, Kotak’s real skill was how it sensed where the global economy was heading, advising clients how to benefit or limit their exposure. That’s why it is Asiamoney’s 2022 choice for best for investment research in India.

Although clients were nervous and in a decidedly risk-off mode, Kotak’s wealth management team advised them not to stay in cash – even when credit markets went awry, and traders braced for another potential taper tantrum.