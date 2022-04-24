The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for investment research in Malaysia 2022

April 25, 2022
Maybank Private

Hamirullah Boorhan, Maybank

Anyone looking for an economic indicator to gauge the financial health of Asean could do worse than study Maybank Private’s balance sheet.

It’s arguably the most southeast Asian of franchises. Maybank’s private banking arm is more than just an investment solutions provider. It’s as diversified a bet as you’ll find in the region – a wealth partner offering services that diversify client assets into trusts, insurance and corporate banking solutions across the region.

Private banking clients certainly seem to think so. Between 2020 and 2021, Maybank Private recorded a 9.4% increase in assets under management. That showing was backed by conversion of deposits to investments, as well as a 35% rise in investments. Maybank Private also saw a 22.3% jump in revenue. The overall growth suggested by these indicators demonstrates the strength of Maybank Private’s value proposition.

Its open architecture platform is complemented by Maybank Group’s capabilities, particularly its experienced product specialists, competitive product offerings and unmatched-in-Asean investment research capabilities.

In an uncertain world, investors can take comfort that Maybank Private’s investment products are risk-rated and approved by the bank’s internal committees before they are made available to clients.

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
