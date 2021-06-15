The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for investment research in the Philippines 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

Philippine National Bank

View full 2021 results
Alvin Joseph Arogo, PNB.jpg
Alvin Joseph Arogo, Philippine National Bank

In less than two years, the investment research team of Philippine National Bank has made itself indispensable to the country’s rich who want data and information about popular stocks, sectors and the economy.

Led by Alvin Joseph Arogo, vice president and head of research, PNB focuses on two key sets of research: one is the economic data, the other is a group of 63 publicly listed companies on the Philippine Stock Exchange. PNB covers a larger number of Philippine stocks than the majority of its peers in the country.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, the bank’s research division published 178 reports covering economic and equity research, providing its wealth management clients with up-to-date investment ideas.

That was no easy feat, given the level of detail the PNB team goes into for its reports. For example, if the investment research unit changes a buy/sell stock recommendation, it publishes a detailed report on its analysis, including the financial modelling – a rarity for a local bank research team.

That thorough scrutiny also helps PNB’s investment banking team, which relies heavily on the wealth group to promote IPOs to retail clients.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree