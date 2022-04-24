The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for investment research in the Philippines 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

Philippine National Bank

View full 2022 results
Joseph Arogo, PNB.jpg
Joseph Arogo, PNB

Philippine National Bank, one of the nation’s largest privately owned commercial institutions, is a relative newcomer to the private wealth game, entering the field in late 2019.

But within just a few months, a once-in-a-century pandemic forced CEO Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso and his staff to act fast with measures and new strategies for a fast-changing global economic world. That meant, of course, relying on PNB’s deep investment research resources for wealthy clients – and investing in new ones.

As the pandemic stretched from 2020 into 2021, the immediate challenge was figuring out the state of the Philippines’ gross domestic product, inflation, central bank policy rates and foreign exchange gyrations to provide macro investing guidance to clients.

Suddenly, analyzing the fundamentals of publicly listed companies on the Philippine Stock Exchange became more art than science as a bewildering array of global headwinds appeared. From January to December [2021], as many as 212 reports were published by PNB, under the stewardship of Alvin Joseph Arogo, vice president and head of research, covering economic and equity research and providing up-to-date investment ideas.

As

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree