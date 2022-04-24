Best for mass affluence/HNW in Indonesia 2022

Peter Harsono, OCBC NISP Peter Harsono, OCBC NISP

OCBC NISP’s 80th anniversary festivities last year were not what one of Indonesia’s oldest banks had planned. Giant soirées over Zoom are no one’s idea of a fitting tribute. Yet Peter Harsono, head of private banking, and his team made up for it with a celebration-worthy 38% jump in assets under management in 2021.

The last year has barely allowed OCBC NISP private bank’s relationship managers to sit with their high net worth accounts. So, they employed a mix of old-school communication and digital-age savvy.

The former saw relationship managers producing comprehensive reports for clients’ wealth management outcomes, including yesterday’s stock price action. The latter is represented by the bank's highly-rated apps and online platforms.

This straddling of the traditional and the cutting-edge helped OCBC NISP Private Banking cement its position as a top private bank in Indonesia, especially when it comes to catering to the mass affluent and the high net worth, and finding solutions for their wealth transfer and succession planning predicaments.

Although the banking group has had several decades to make its mark, the private banking division was only in its fourth year when the chaotic events of 2021 shook Asia.