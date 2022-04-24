The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for mass affluence/HNW in Malaysia 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

CIMB Private Banking

View full 2022 results

The last 12 months were among the most challenging for Malaysia since the dark days of the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis. Between Covid lockdowns, rising global inflation and out-of-touch government officials, the southeast Asian economy seemed to catch very few breaks.

That’s why the 3% growth in assets under management that CIMB Private Banking produced in 2021 is impressive. A better metric is also perhaps the fact that AUM growth over the last three years, from 2019 to 2021, averaged 8%.

Much of 2021 was about how clients – many of whom were struggling – could be served effectively. Despite the numerous Covid lockdowns, the private client solutions group succeeded in raising more than RM1billion ($239 million) from equity placements for high net worth clients.

The success of these mandates demonstrates CIMB’s ability to add value to clients and meet both their corporate and personal needs. Various investment bank offerings and services were provided to private bank clients, which contributed materially to stabilizing AUM.

Jefferi Hashim, CIMB Investment Bank’s CEO, says such collaborations have worked particularly well from the perspective of high net worth business-owner clients that operate in the mid-cap space.

Many

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree