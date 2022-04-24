The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for mass affluence/HNW in Singapore 2022

April 25, 2022
RBC Wealth Management

View full 2022 results
Terence Chow, RBC Wealth Management

Terence Chow, Asia CEO of RBC Wealth Management, has a simple but telling philosophy: wealth is more than a person's finances. It also includes a sense of well-being, belonging and prosperity in the communities where we live and work.

RBC’s work in wealth management epitomizes that thinking. In Asia, RBC is building a reputation as an industry leader with a high-quality balance sheet, proactive risk management and a solid liquidity position. It is an operation that continues to evolve, grow and set new standards as the bank zooms in on the fact that its core assets are its people and the relationships they build with clients.

RBC’s in-depth knowledge and experience come into play here. The bank’s customized approach includes top-tier investment insights, proactive solutions and personal, dedicated support from a global professional team, including savvy researchers.

One call that Chow’s team is particularly proud of was going big on technology stocks in March to April 2021. The RBC wealth research team sensed that the sector was ripe for a solid recovery.

