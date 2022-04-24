The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for mass affluence/HNW in Thailand 2022

April 25, 2022
Kasikornbank

Highly Regarded

  • TMBThanachart Bank
    • View full 2022 results

    The private banking group at Kasikornbank showed it was adept at navigating the myriad challenges that came its way last year, while expanding its franchise. That’s why it is Asiamoney’s winner of the best for mass affluence and high net worth in Thailand in 2022.

    Despite the numerous roadblocks of the past year, the firm’s performance suggests it managed to maintain calm and carry on, led by Jirawat Supornpaibul, executive chairman of the private banking group. By year-end, assets under management had risen 6%, year on year, to $27 billion while the roster of high net worth clients rose 3% to more than 12,000.

    Supornpaibul and the team turned even more to technology to serve existing clients and woo new ones in 2021. Leaning on apps and online platforms had a silver lining for Kasikornbank: it enabled the private banking team to implement what it calls the three S strategy to becoming Thailand’s top wealth manager.

    Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
