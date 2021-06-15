The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for UHNW in Asia 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

JPMorgan Private Bank

View full 2021 results
Kam Shing Kwang, Asia CEO, JPMorgan Private Bank.jpg
Kam Shing Kwang, JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan Private Bank’s business may not be as large as some of its peers, but when it comes to working with ultra high net worth individuals, the bank’s offerings are second to none.

Over the past year, the US bank took full advantage of two things to keep its private banking business firing on all cylinders: technology and its global business model.

On the technology front, JPMorgan was quick off the bat to move people to a work-from-home model in Asia early last year, having learnt lessons from its experience in Hong Kong during the protest movement when parts of the city were shut off.

On top of that, the fact that it has bankers around the globe paid off during the pandemic. At a time when travel had pretty much come to a halt, JPMorgan was still able to deepen its relationships with many private banking clients by connecting them to its bankers on the ground.

So much so that senior bankers at the firm say the number of meetings held with private banking clients last year was unparalleled, helping the firm to cement its standing further with the wealthy.

JPMorgan

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree