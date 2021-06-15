The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for UHNW in Hong Kong 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

JPMorgan Private Bank

View full 2021 results

The goal at JPMorgan Private Bank, as its Asia chief executive Kam Shing Kwan’s team likes to say, is not to be Hong Kong’s biggest wealth manager, just the best. Considering it has relationships with 50% of the world’s deca-billionaires, this is more than a motto.

Suffice it to say, this $10 billion-plus cohort would include a reasonable number of Hong Kong’s household names. These, and other ultra high net worth clients, have their pick of Hong Kong’s wealth managers. That JPMorgan added to its client roster shows how well it did in 2020.

The wealth management unit put up record revenue numbers last year with a 4% gain to $6.6 billion year on year, and a pre-tax margin of 27%. In the fourth quarter alone, revenue rose 2% year on year, while total new account openings last year kept pace with 2019.

The results reflect the fruits of continued investments in the relationship management team and strong performance across each of the firm’s wealth management businesses. Particularly in the Covid era, that has meant customized solutions and ideas to help clients manage their overall financial situations.

Particular hotspots for clients in 2020 were trusts, estate planning, lending options and philanthropic pursuits.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree