Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for UHNW in India 2021

June 16, 2021
Waterfield Advisors

Soumya Rajan, Waterfield Advisors

Soumya Rajan talks of “the Waterfield Way”: this might sound highfalutin coming from any other Indian financier, but not when you are arguably the nation’s best-known private banker.

A decade after Rajan founded India’s leading wealth advisory firm, her team advises more than 80 of the most prominent business families, and more than $3.6 billion of assets. The firm has six offices around the country.

The Waterfield Way is an outgrowth of Rajan’s priority to offer holistic services to the ultra high net worth community, where traditionally services were characterized by significant conflicts of interest. Thus, Waterfield Advisors was set up as India’s first pure financial advisory company, taking on established banks and financial institutions that considered distribution as a norm in wealth management.

Waterfield’s aspiration is to be a global brand with Indian roots. This powerful mix served Waterfield well in the Covid-19 era when clients not already banking with Waterfield realized what they were missing.

A key selling point for the firm is its one-stop services for the ultra-elite.

