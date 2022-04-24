The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for UHNW in India 2022

April 25, 2022
Ambit Global Private Client

Highly Regarded

  • Axis Bank
  • Avendus
  • Centrum Wealth
    Ambit Global Private Client’s CEO Amrita Farmahan likes to refer to her wealth managers as the team that Covid built. These 30-plus bankers innovated so they could thrive during the pandemic: the firm’s more than 1,500 ultra high net worth clients are in good hands, come what may in 2022.

    Being part of Ambit Group, one of India’s premier providers of financial advice and capital, has its advantages, but the wealth management division has been a clear standout in delivering profits. Cumulative assets rose to $5.5 billion as business revenues surged 126% in 2021, year on year. That followed a 118% jump in the previous year.

    For that, Farmahan gives credit to her seasoned client relations team, which has an average 15 years of private banking experience. Ambit Global Private Client also boasts a 16-member investment product and advisory team, an 11-member capital markets dealing desk and a 24-member client experience support staff.

    Over

    Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
